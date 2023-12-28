What’s happening in Hampton Roads region: New Year’s Eve edition

Our picks for what’s happening in the Hampton Roads region:

The eve before the eve

Press 626 Wine Bar is hosting a dinner event for two nights. Join them for a four-course meal consisting of dishes such as a Thai shrimp salad, lobster bisque, braised short rib rendang and ube cheesecake. A champagne toast is also included.

Saturday and Sunday. 626 W. Olney Road, Norfolk. 757-282-6234. Tickets $85. Wine pairing additional $35. Call for reservations. bit.ly/Press626.

___

New Year’s Eve Crab Pot Drop

The City of Hampton seems to be the hostess doing the moistest for New Year’s Eve. DJ Repp from R2Z Entertainment will kick-off the party at 9 p.m. The lighted crab pot will drop at midnight. Restaurants throughout the city will be getting in on the fun by staying open late such as Brown Chicken Brown Cow, Goody’s, Marker 20, and Venture Kitchen. Other Hampton businesses will be doing their own thing for New Year’s Eve.

9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Downtown Hampton (intersection of Queens Way and Wine Street). 757-727-1271. bit.ly/NYECrabPotDrop.

Other Hampton events:

Phoebus Dive Bar New Year’s Eve Bash: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday. 31 E. Mellen St., 757-964-6666. bit.ly/PhoebusDiveBar.

PBR Hampton NYE Live: 8 p.m. Sunday. 1976 Power Plant Parkway, 757-827-8100. bit.ly/PBRNYELive.

___

New Year’s Eve dinner and celebration

Ring in the New Year at Bar Louie. Come early and get a four-course dinner for two. The menu features items such as fried calamari, New Orleans chicken and shrimp pasta and cinnamon donut holes. The late night celebration starts at 10 p.m. and the package includes appetizers and drinks for two.

5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday. 3530 Von Schilling Drive, Hampton. 757-814-2500. Dinner $75, late night package $100. bit.ly/BarLouieHVA.

___

NYE party

Head to Second Chances Bar & Grill for its New Year’s Eve party, featuring the band Blackout. It also will have a midnight toast and an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet. Arrive early and stay late.

7 p.m. Sunday. 6401 George Washington Memorial Highway, Yorktown. 757-898-8500. Tickets $25. bit.ly/SecondChancesYorktown.

___

Fancy good time

Step back in time with Gershwin’s “The Gilded Age” themed New Year’s Eve party. It showcases a four-course meal and a champagne toast. Take pictures in the photo booth to commemorate the moment. Dress to impress; Best Dress Awards will be given out.

9 p.m. Sunday. 332 Granby St., Norfolk. 757-226-0814. General admission $100. bit.ly/GershwinsNYE.

___

Soups on

Enjoy chowder and chili at the Sanctuary Vineyards. Tickets include a bowl of each weekly chowder/soup/chili, cornbread and a glass of wine. Listen to live music each week too.

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays in January. 7005 Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, North Carolina. 252-491-2387. Tickets $30 and $100. bit.ly/SanctuaryVineyards.

___

Other events to explore

Holiday Tastings: 4-7 p.m. Thursdays through Jan. 25. Deep Creek Distilling Co., 801 Butler St., Suite 12, Chesapeake. 757-675-3250. bit.ly/DeepCreekDistilling.

Wine Social Saturday: 4-4:30 and 5-5:30 p.m. Saturday. Crystal Palate Wine & Gourmet, 4500 Pretty Lake Ave., Norfolk. 757-264-5373. Tickets $20. Reservations required. bit.ly/WineSocialSat.

New Year’s Day with Waffletina (sandwiches): Noon to 9 p.m. or until food is gone. Jan. 1. Benchtop Brewing Co., 1129 Boissevain Ave., Norfolk. 757-321-9482. bit.ly/Waffetina.

Hangover Brunch: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 1. Commonwealth Brewing Co., 2444 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach. 757-305-9652. bit.ly/CBCHangoverBrunch.

Rekaya Gibson, 757-295-8809, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com, on X, @gibsonrekaya