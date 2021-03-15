What is happening with migrant children at the southern US border?

A migrant waiting to enter Texas

The US is seeing an influx of migrants arriving at the southern border, including thousands of children who are being kept in government-run detention facilities that critics say are inhumane.

A pandemic health order means that most adults are being summarily turned away, but the Biden administration has allowed unaccompanied children under the age of 18 to enter the US while their claims are processed.

The record breaking influx of children being held in these camps has led US officials to send in the Federal Emergency Management Agency - a government organisation that normally deals with major emergencies like natural disasters.

How many children are being detained?

As of 14 March, US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents were housing 4,200 children in detention centres.

The uptick is a 31% jump from less than a week earlier, when 3,200 migrant children - mostly from Central America - were reported to be held in US custody. The number of children kept over the three-day limit more than doubled in that time.

Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said these camps, which are often compared to jails or warehouses, are "no place for a child".

Almost 3,000 children have been kept for over 72 hours, the legal limit after which they are meant to be transferred to the custody of health officials in the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

Pandemic restrictions and abnormally cold weather in Texas caused a delay in processing, Mr Mayorkas said earlier this month.

ORR facilities are generally better equipped to take children. The shelters feature play areas, classrooms and counselling services. The organisation is also tasked with finding families or homes where the children will remain until their immigration claim is heard by the courts.

"We are working in partnership with [the Department of Health and Human Services] to address the needs of unaccompanied children, which is made only more difficult given the protocols and restrictions required to protect the public health and the health of the children themselves," Mr Mayorkas said in a statement on Saturday.

Migrants crossing into the US are stopped by an official in Texas

According to CBS News, the BBC's partner in the US, 565 unaccompanied children are now entering US custody every day.

In February, around 9,500 children who were not accompanied by their legal guardian were detained by American officials.

Over 100,000 people in total were stopped from trying to cross into the US that month.

What are conditions like?

While in office, President Donald Trump faced outrage over the conditions inside border facilities holding children. He also drew condemnation for his "zero tolerance" policy - which saw migrant children separated from their parents after crossing into the US.

Hundreds of children separated under the cancelled policy have yet to be reunited with their families.

Images from inside the detention centres showed children overcrowded in metal cages, others sleeping under foil blankets.

Some of these Trump-era facilities - now renovated and upgraded - are being used again.

Despite concerns about coronavirus, health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said these facilities can open at 100% capacity - though not all have yet.

Officials are also scrambling to find more government buildings for the children.

A military base in Virginia and a California airbase run by Nasa - the US space agency - are being considered as other possible locations.

"Obviously we're going to have more kids," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a briefing. She added that this is due to the Biden administration "letting unaccompanied minors stay, and the last administration immorally kicked them out".

"So, of course, we have to look for facilities and places where we can safely and humanely have these unaccompanied minors in the interim."

What's behind the latest surge?

Lawmakers in Washington are pointing fingers over the current surge in migrants at the border.

"You can't help but notice that the administration changes, and there's a surge," said Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, echoing others in his party that have claimed that President Joe Biden's promises of immigration reform have fuelled the increase in numbers.

False rumours of an "open border" have been spreading in often violent and poverty-stricken communities where most of the migrants come from, experts say.

This is not the first surge of unaccompanied migrant children to trigger a crisis at the US-Mexico border. Similar humanitarian crises occurred in 2014 under President Barack Obama and in 2018 and 2019 under Mr Trump.

Experts say the reasons for migration are varied. Poverty, gang crime and natural disasters are some reasons that migrants may feel pushed to leave their home countries. Pandemic-related job losses could be adding to the surge this time, too.

Policies in the US that favour migration, particularly those enacted by Democrats such as Mr Biden, could also be drawing migrants to attempt the dangerous journey.