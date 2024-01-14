Happening Thursday: Fleet and Facilities job fair in Orange County

Gene Saladna
·1 min read

If you’re hunting for a job, Orange County Government could have the career match you’re looking for.

On Jan. 18, the county will host a Fleet and Facilities job fair in Orlando.

Perks include same-day offers and the possibility of a $1,000 sign-on bonus.

Facilities and Fleet Division positions include:

  • Automotive and Heavy Equipment Mechanic

  • HVAC Mechanic

  • Operations Technician

  • Maintenance Technician

Orange County Government said other employment incentives include:

  • Tool Allowance

  • Free Uniforms

  • Hourly Incentive Pay/Reimbursement for Certain Certifications

  • Retention Bonuses

  • 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. work hours, Monday - Friday

The event is open and free to all job seekers.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a résumé.

The Fleet and Facilities job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18.

It will be held at 2010 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806.

