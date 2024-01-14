Happening Thursday: Fleet and Facilities job fair in Orange County
If you’re hunting for a job, Orange County Government could have the career match you’re looking for.
On Jan. 18, the county will host a Fleet and Facilities job fair in Orlando.
Perks include same-day offers and the possibility of a $1,000 sign-on bonus.
Facilities and Fleet Division positions include:
Automotive and Heavy Equipment Mechanic
HVAC Mechanic
Operations Technician
Maintenance Technician
⚡ Jump-start your career at our Fleet and Facilities Job Fair! Join our team as a mechanic and enjoy benefits like weekends off, paid training, a $1,000 sign-on bonus and more.
📆 Thursday, January 18
🕘 9 a.m-2 p.m.
📍 2010 E. Michigan St, Orlando
🔗 https://t.co/TwWEniStc8 pic.twitter.com/V3nJf3hcMD
— Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) January 11, 2024
Orange County Government said other employment incentives include:
Tool Allowance
Free Uniforms
Hourly Incentive Pay/Reimbursement for Certain Certifications
Retention Bonuses
7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. work hours, Monday - Friday
The event is open and free to all job seekers.
Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a résumé.
The Fleet and Facilities job fair runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18.
It will be held at 2010 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806.
