Happening today: Attorneys to share new details about deadly deputy-involved shooting outside Target

Attorneys for the people shot by deputies in a Target parking lot will share new details about what they say happened that night.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez released surveillance video on Monday and talked about the moments before deputies opened fire.

The video shows us a lot of the action, but the shooting is blocked by a tree.

It’s the only view we have of the shooting because deputies were not wearing body cameras.

Surveillance video fills some gaps but there are still a lot of details that have yet to be released.

Channel 9 continues to press the sheriff’s office for answers into how a petty theft investigation turned into a deadly deputy-involved shooting.

The sheriff said that Jayden Baez, 20, rammed four deputies’ unmarked vehicles in an attempt to flee when deputies got out of the car.

Deputies said when they pulled Baez out of the car, a gun fell to the ground.

Baez was killed. Two teens were hurt.

Deputies won’t say if the gun was pointed at them.

Lopez said his deputies feared for their lives and were forced to open fire.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating whether the shooting was justified.

Attorneys for the suspects plan to respond to the release of the video and the sheriff’s comments on Tuesday.

