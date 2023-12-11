Happening today: City of Winter Springs set to vote on water rate hike

City leaders in Winter Springs are set to take their final vote on a plan to raise water rates several times in the coming years.

The ordinance would increase water and sewer rates, fees, and charges.

The first hike would be an 18% increase next year and continue in smaller increments until 2029.

READ: Tonight: SpaceX set to launch Falcon Heavy rocket following delay

Winter Springs officials said the city has one of the lowest water and sewer rates in Seminole County and would remain one of the lowest even if the ordinance passes.

The city said it needs the extra money to replace its ailing wastewater treatment plants.

READ: Insurance experts say Florida governor’s plan to reduce insurance premiums will have minimal impact

Monday’s public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Winter Springs City Hall.

Ordinance 2023-13 Utility Rates by Gene Saladna on Scribd





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.