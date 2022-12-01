HAPPENING TODAY: Jacksonville man who killed ex-girlfriend to be sentenced

Chad Absher is expected to learn Thursday how he’ll be punished for killing his ex-girlfriend and shooting her sister.

Last month, a jury found Absher guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

In 2017, he shot his girlfriend, Ashlee Rucker, and her sister, Lisa Rucker, inside their Hyde Grove condo.

Lisa survived. Ashlee did not.

Absher faces life in prison. His sentencing hearing is set for 3 p.m. at the Duval County Courthouse.

