Happening today: Jewish community, supporters to rally at Lake Eola, mourn lives lost in Israel

Four Central Florida synagogues are planning to come together in downtown Orlando on Sunday to honor the lives lost in Israel, as Israel’s war with Hamas intensifies.

It’s happening the day after Palestinian flags waved outside of City Hall in a rally asking Israel to be merciful to Gaza citizens who cannot escape.

“We bleed the same blood at the end of the day,” said Ahmed Felo at Saturday’s rally. “And all these innocent lives shouldn’t be taken away for absolutely no reason.”

Jewish leaders have put out the call to fill the amphitheater at Lake Eola on Sunday.

“There are different people, different ways and different cultures, and we have to cooperate and work together,” said Rabbi Sholom Dubov, of the Chabad of Greater Orlando.

Sunday’s event begins at 5 p.m. and will last for about 90 minutes. The Lake Eola fountain will again be lit blue and white in solidarity with Israel.

