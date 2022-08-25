HAPPENING TODAY: Kemp’s attorneys to fight subpoena in Fulton special grand jury

Attorneys for Gov. Brian Kemp will argue in court Thursday that he does not have to comply with a subpoena in the Fulton County special grand jury.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled a hearing after a dispute between Kemp’s lawyers and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ team of prosecutors.

The back-and-forth between the two sides have escalated from tense emails to court filings in recent weeks.

The Fulton County special grand jury is looking into potential interference in Georgia's 2020 elections, including infamous calls between former President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State.

The Fulton County special grand jury is looking into potential interference in Georgia’s 2020 elections, including infamous calls between former President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State.

Willis told Kemp attorneys in a June email that she and her team wanted to ask the governor, among other things, about the call. Willis says she doesn’t believe Kemp should be protected from testifying because he is governor.

Channel 2 Action News learned that Kemp never testified in July, but according to sources in the governor’s office, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office canceled the video testimony and issued Kemp a subpoena to testify in person.

Kemp’s attorneys are asking a judge to delay his testimony until they can place guardrails about the questions the governor can be asked.

