Happening today: Man accused of killing TV reporter, woman & girl to face judge

The man accused of killing a TV reporter, 9-year-old girl and woman in Pine Hills is expected to appear before a judge on Monday.

Keith Moses has pleaded not guilty to killing Natacha Augustin, 38, T’Yonna Major, 9, and News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24, in February.

He is also accused of injuring two others: a News 13 photographer and T’Yonna’s mother.

Documents show a grand jury indicted Moses last month on 16 counts, including three counts of capital first-degree murder with a firearm.

