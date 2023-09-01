Happening today: Man accused of strangling girlfriend with zip-tie set to face judge

A man accused of strangling his girlfriend is expected to face a judge Friday.

Sanford police announced the arrest of Joel Bauza on Thursday.

Investigators said he was responsible for killing Joysee Cartagena.

In July, Cartagena was found in her home on Saltmarsh Loop with a zip-tie around her neck.

Police said Bauza tried to convince them that Cartagena took her own life.

But a medical examiner determined that Cartagena died from manual strangulation and investigators said it’s clear that she did not kill herself.

Loved ones said Cartagena, 49, was a beloved mother and friend who worked for Seminole County Public Schools from 2015-2022.

In a news release, Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said, “She was a radiant woman who made a positive impact on so many lives in this community. We are saddened that Bauza’s actions took her from loved ones so prematurely. We hope he will now receive the justice he deserves.”

Bauza has been charged with first-degree murder.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for 2 p.m.

