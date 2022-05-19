Happening today: Osceola County sheriff to discuss gas station fire that severely burned man

The Osceola County sheriff is expected to talk Thursday afternoon about a gas station fire that left a motorcyclist burned on more than 75% of his body.

The state fire marshal said the explosion happened after an Osceola County deputy used his Taser near a pool of gasoline.

The sheriff’s office’s policy is for Tasers not to be used around flammable substances.

Motorcyclist Jean Barreto, 26, was burned from his neck to his ankles in the fire and remains hospitalized nearly three months after it happened.

Barreto’s attorney, Mark NeJame, discussed the case on Wednesday, calling for Sheriff Marcos Lopez to hand the investigation into the fire over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the U.S. Department of Justice.

Lopez is expected to answer questions regarding the case at 4 p.m. Thursday. You can click here to watch the news conference live when it happens.

