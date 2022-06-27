Happening today: Pittsburgh Mayor Gainey calling for ‘commonsense gun control’ legislation

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey announced that he will be calling for “commonsense gun control” legislation Monday morning.

Gainey is expected to be joined by local community members at 10 a.m. at the City-County Building.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden signed a gun violence compromise bill passed by Congress, the most significant legislation lawmakers have passed in decades. The legislation contains enhanced background checks and closes the “boyfriend loophole,” which allowed dating partners of people convicted of domestic violence to still purchase or possess firearms. The legislation also pours federal money into mental health resources and schools.

At this time, Gainey has not released specifics about what will be included in the legislation.

Today President Biden signed into law the first federal gun control legislation in over two decades. Expanding background checks, strengthening red flag laws, and finally closing the domestic violence loophole are a good start in helping to end the epidemic of gun violence. pic.twitter.com/6TF6XIbGWE — Ed Gainey (@gainey_ed) June 25, 2022

In the beginning of June, Gainey announced his “Plan for Peace.” It treats gun violence in the city as a public health issue. One part of this includes making police more visible in areas where violent crime is most prevalent, such as the South Side.

The city of Pittsburgh experienced more gun violence over the weekend.

Surveillance video captured the sound of gunshots and a car speeding off in the South Side around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Pittsburgh police said three women were shot on 12th Street between Carson and Sarah streets. All three were taken to the hospital.

Also on Saturday, a bulletproof vest likely saved a Pittsburgh police officer’s life when he was shot. A Pittsburgh officer responded to a shooting on Brownsville Road. Police chased an armed suspect into Mount Oliver, and that was where county police said the suspect fired and hit the officer in the chest. Police Chief Scott Schubert said the officer is out of the hospital and doing OK. Julian Reese-Krasausky, 21, was arrested. Police said he was shot as well, but it appears it happened during the initial call for a shooting on Brownsville Road. Police said this shooting happened at an after-hours club, where a man and a woman were also both shot in the legs. Allegheny County police have taken over this investigation.

On Sunday, two men showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them died. He has been identified as 39-year-old Joseph Mitchell. Detectives are still working to determine where this shooting happened.

We’ll be following this story throughout the day and will share what the legislation entails, as soon as it’s announced.

