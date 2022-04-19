HAPPENING TODAY: Spa shooting suspect appearing in Fulton County court

The gunman charged with the deaths of eight people in shootings at three metro Atlanta spas is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.

According to the court docket, Robert Aaron Long is scheduled for a motions hearing in Fulton County at 9 a.m.

Long, 22, pleaded not guilty to charges including murder, aggravated assault and domestic terrorism in Fulton County.

He is charged with the murders of Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; and Yong Ae Yue, 63 at two Piedmont Road spas.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking the death penalty and sentencing enhancement under Georgia’s new hate crimes law.

Long previously pleaded guilty in Cherokee County to four counts of murder in the deaths of Paul Michels, 54; Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; and Delaina Yaun, 33, at a spa near Acworth.

He received four sentences of life without parole plus an additional 35 years. Long avoided the death penalty although the Cherokee County DA said it would have been in play if the case went to trial.

Channel 2 Action News crews will be in the courtroom