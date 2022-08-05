Happening today: Winter Park woman guilty of evidence tampering in husband’s death to be sentenced

A Winter Park woman found guilty of tampering with evidence in her husband’s death is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Danielle Redlick is set to appear before a judge at 10 a.m. in an Orange County court.

In June, a jury found 48-year-old Danielle Redlick not guilty of murdering her husband but said she was guilty of tampering with evidence.

After her trial, Redlick’s attorneys asked the judge to consider sentencing her to time served.

After nearly 1,100 days behind bars, Redlick was released while awaiting sentencing.

During her trial, Redlick never denied stabbing her husband to death in their Winter Park home in 2019 but maintained she acted in self-defense.

Redlick testified that she thought her husband died from a heart attack after she stabbed him in the shoulder but she waited 11 hours to call 911.

