What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Monday, Jan. 22

Assemble hygiene kits for Point in Time count: Gather with other volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at the United Way of Thurston County, 3525 Seventh Ave. SW, Suite 201, Olympia, to help assemble hygiene kits that will be distributed during the annual census of people unsheltered. Email Zach Davis-Price at zdavisprice@unitedway-thurston.org to sign up.

Volunteer training for Point in Time count: Attend a volunteer training session at 11 a.m. Monday to learn how to help out with the annual Point in Time census of people who live unsheltered. Register online for the Zoom training session. The PIT event will take place at Friday, Jan. 26, with a Senior Services event at the downtown Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. SE; a Senior Services survey event at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, second floor, and surveys at Sergio’s Place, 3501 Mary Elder Road NE, Olympia. Unable to attend the Zoom training but still want to help? Email Zach Davis-Price at zdavisprice@unitedway-thurston.org

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Welcome to Medicare Zoom presentation: This event at 6:30 p.m. is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements and programs available to limited-income beneficiaries. To register, email jrich@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

Friday, Jan. 26

HOCM After Hours -- Fossils, Friends and Old-Fashioneds: The Hands On Children’s Museum will again host an Adults Only (21+) special event, with an all-new-name HOCM After Hours, from 7-10 p.m. Friday. Dig up your curiosity, dust off your khakis, and shake your bones to DJ Wes Jamieson. Unearth the secrets of paleontology with fossil experts from the Fossil Team PDX. Try your hand at whiskey trivia, learn about distilling and craft your own infusion. Go back in time to the dawn of the dinosaurs and make a dino egg bath bomb and create a wax fossil cast. Tickets are $35 until 5 p.m. on Jan. 26th. $40 at the door. Ticket includes admission for one, a signature drink token, and a whiskey sampling. Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase. Check out the HOCM website for more details.

Saturday, Jan. 27

ASHHO Sacred Saturday with a Therapist: This workshop is designed to provide a space to come together and explore various forms of self-healing and personal evolution. It offers self-care techniques, stress relief, or simply a chance to recharge. Speaker, mental health expert and therapist Dr. Bre will lead the interactive sessions through meditation and mindfulness exercises to energy healing and breathwork. Connect with like-minded individuals, share your experiences, and build connections. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the ASHHO Cultural Community Center, 5757 Littlerock Road SW, Tumwater. Register on Eventbrite.

Amphibians of the Northwest: Explore the ecology of the Northwest’s frog and salamander species with this informative workshop. Washington state Fish and Wildlife herpetologist and senior research scientist Dr. Max Lambert will speak about habitat requirements, each species’ unique characteristics, and how stormwater pollution threatens amphibian survival. Register for this workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at www.streamteam.info/events. Amphibian activities also will run all day at the LOTT Wet Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia.

