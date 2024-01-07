What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Wednesday, Jan. 10

Billy Frank Jr. Maquette Unveiling Ceremony: The Office of Lt. Gov. Denny Heck will host an unveiling ceremony of the Billy Frank Jr. maquette created by Seattle artist Haiying Wu. The unveiling will take place in the State Reception Room of the Legislative Building from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday. The Billy Frank Jr. maquette models a statue that will be displayed in the National Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. It will be the first to depict a contemporary Native American. This decision was part of legislation passed in 2021 to replace the Marcus Whitman statue in the national statuary hall collection. Haiying Wu was selected by the National Statuary Hall Selection Committee, co-chaired by Willie Frank III, Heck, and Rep. Debra Lekanoff, to create the statue. Haiying then built a “maquette” to understand the proportions, gesture, and arrangement of the different elements of the sculpture, which will later be developed into a full-scale clay statue cast in bronze. After Wednesday’s ceremony, a copy of the maquette will be displayed in the lobby of the Lt. Governor’s office.

Welcome to Medicare In Person Presentation: This presentation at 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage plans, Part D prescription plans, Medicare supplements and programs available to limited-income beneficiaries. For more information, email Jrich@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext. 134.

Experience Olympia & Beyond hosts Thurston County Destination Master Plan public forum: Experience Olympia & Beyond, in partnership with consultant company CSL International, invites the public to offer input on the 10-year Destination Master Plan being developed for Thurston County at a public forum from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 4301 Martin Way E.. Participants can register to attend at no charge on eventbrite. The Destination Master Plan, once developed, will establish a framework outlining the vision, goals, and strategies for the sustainable development of Thurston County’s tourism sector balancing visitor needs with Thurston County resident priorities. The workshop is a part of a multi-faceted approach for community engagement that has included a three-day tour of the county’s tourism assets, interviews with over 100 key stakeholders via one-on-one meetings and industry focus groups, and a comprehensive sentiment survey completed by over 900 visitors and locals.

Classic Folktales with Attitude — a Grimm’s Perspective: Master Storyteller Ingrid Nixon will tell folktales at the Sound Sound Story Guild story swap from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Harbor House, 217 Thurston Ave. NW. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Find more information at www.southsoundstory.org.

That Ribbon of Highway -- Woody Guthrie in the Pacific Northwest: Folksinger and activist Woody Guthrie composed 26 songs in 30 days while riding along the Columbia River and touring the Grand Coulee Dam Project in 1941. With his unique voice, he chronicled both the grandeur and the perils of what he called “The Greatest Thing That Man Has Ever Done” as an employee of the Bonneville Power Administration. His time here in the Pacific Northwest inspired a swell of patriotism that led Guthrie to enlist in the U.S. Merchant Marine in World War II. At 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Olympia Senior Center, historian, teacher, folksinger, and actor Joel Underwood will perform an hour that is part concert, part theatrical drama, and part lecture. Sing along to “Roll on Columbia,” “Pastures of Plenty” and “This Land is Your Land,” and learn the sometimes hilarious, sometimes tragic stories behind the songs. The Senior Center is inside The Olympia Center at 222 Columbia St. NW.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Free introduction to square dancing: Olympia Area Square Dancers will have you dancing right away at this free activity starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lac-A-Do Hall, 1721 46th Ave. NE, Olympia. Couples, singles, and families are welcome, from ages 10 and older. Find more Information at OlympiaSquareDance.com or call 360-438-1284.

Friday, Jan. 12

Martin Luther King Jr. lecture with Spencer Paysinger: South Puget Sound Community College invites the community to its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. event to gain valuable perspectives on the pursuit of educational equity. Spencer Paysinger, a former Super Bowl champion NFL linebacker turned Hollywood writer/producer, brought his own story of living in South Central Los Angeles and playing football at Beverly Hills High to the hit CW and Netflix series “All American.” He will deliver a keynote address on “Overcoming the Obstacles to Educational Opportunity.” The lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at SPSCC’s Olympia campus, 2011 Mottman Road SW. General admission is $11, but SPSCC students, staff and faculty get in free.

Black Box Jazz with Alexey Nikolaev Quartet: Saxophonist Alexey Nikolaev has performed at jazz festivals all over the world. He has made Seattle his home since 2000 and regularly performs and records with other Seattle jazz artists. His quartet will put on a show at 8 p.m. Friday in the Black Box at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $32 to $39 plus a service fee.

Saturday, Jan. 13

TCMedia Production Orientation workshop: TCMedia offers media production workshops in collaboration with the Olympia, Lacey, and Tumwater Parks and Recreation departments. You do not have to live in the jurisdiction to register. From noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, TCMedia will provide a free, general orientation where you can learn about all the services and activities that TCMedia offers. Take a tour of the production facilities and get information about how to become part of the creative community. Call TCMedia at 360-956-3100 to register, but drop-ins are also welcome.

WET Science Center program on Poop Power: What’s the scoop on poop? Learn how LOTT’s wastewater treatment process puts poo to use! Explore the journey from feces to fertilizer through hands-on (poop-free) activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. The WET Science Center is at 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia.

