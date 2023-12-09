What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Saturday, Dec. 9

The Olympia Record Show: This event will be at the Elks Lodge #186, 1818 Fourth Ave. E., presented by Rainy Day Records. It’s a “vinyl lover’s holiday shopping dream,” with 40 tables of records on offer by the sellers from all over the Pacific Northwest. Admission is $2 from 2 to 7 p.m., with a $10 early admission at 1 p.m. Vendor spots are sold out. Call 360-357-4755 for more information.

Sunday, Dec. 10

The Olympia Historical Society & Bigelow House Museum Holiday Open House: This event will be at the Bigelow House Museum at 918 Glass Ave. NE in Olympia from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is by a $5 suggested donation. Visitors will enjoy holiday decor, learn about this Olympia home as well as savor a holiday treat. One of Olympia’s oldest residences, the house was built by 1860 and features authentic period decor and furnishings which tell the story of the long residence of the Bigelow Family in Olympia. More information is at olympiahistory.org or email olyhistory@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 13

Welcome to Medicare In Person Presentation: This presentation at 11 a.m. Wednesday at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia NW, is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare supplements, and programs available to limited income beneficiaries. For more information, email Jrich@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext. 134.

Author talk with Tim McNulty: Tim McNulty, author of “Salmon, Cedar, Rock & Rain: Washington’s Olympia Peninsula,” will speak from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at Browsers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. McNulty is a poet, essayist, and natural history writer. He is the author of three poetry collections and eleven books on natural history, including “Olympic National Park: A Natural History.” Tim has received the Washington State Book Award and the National Outdoor Book Award, among other honors.

South Sound Story Guild Story Swap: This storytelling event will run from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Harbor House at Percival Landing, 217 Thurston Ave. NW, Olympia. Featured tellers will be Elizabeth Lord, the creator of the famous Lord Franzannian Vaudeville Spectacular and co-creator and emcee of StoryOly, and Stet Palmer, who shares stories of being brought up in a small town with interesting neighbors and adventures. Story Swap follows their presentations, where audience members can sign up to tell a story in about 8 minutes, personal or folk tale. Attend in person or join on Zoom.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Medicare Related Cost Savings Programs: This topic will be introduced in a Zoom presentation at 1 p.m. Thursday. The program will cover Medicare Basics, the Medicare Savings Program, the Extra Help Program, and Wellness and Preventative benefits available through Medicare coverage. To get a link, email jrich@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext. 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

Friday, Dec. 15

Wrapping Up the Holidays toy and fund drive: KXXO Mixx 96.1 will be holding its “Wrapping Up the Holidays” toy and fund drive from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Donations of unwrapped gifts will be accepted at KXXO’s studios at 119 Washington St. NE, Olympia (corner of State & Washington downtown), where there will also be a secure outdoor drive-up donation box for change, cash, and checks courtesy of Zeigler’s Welding. Secure donations also can be made online anytime at www.KXXO.com. All of what is received in donations (minus any transaction fees) will go to Holiday Connections, a consortium of area non-profits including Family Support Center, Family Education and Support Services, Thurston County Food Bank, and others. O Bee Credit Union will match the first $2,500 raised. More details can be found at www.KXXO.com.

Saturday, Dec. 16

West Central Park Neighborhood Center holiday celebration: This community park is rolling out the fun on Dec. 16. A holiday edition of the Saturday Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include crafts, food, holiday singing. The Kabocha Food Truck will have its soft opening, offering Japanese fusion with tempura and musubi sandwiches, as well as Asian-inspired soups from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Marie Yuletide Event will be an open house-style event for the on-site bed and breakfast with live Christmas jazz from Almost Blue. There will be hot drinks and fresh baked treats and tours. from 1 to 3 p.m. And there will be a holiday lighting event and a tree trimming from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community is invited to make and bring ornaments to add to the tree. Park staff will serve warm cider and cookies.

Ugly Sweater Bingo at the Senior Center: Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, and games start at 7 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Admission is $25 cash at the door, which covers 10 sheets for 10 games, with payouts of $60 each. This is a cash only event. Also available for purchase: snack bar, cash bar, 50/50 raffle, special game tickets and daubers. Enter the costume contest to win a prize.

Waste-Free Holidays: Looking to celebrate the holidays without creating tons of trash in the process? Learn how to host a waste-free holiday! Make homemade cards, waste-free gifts, and beautiful giftwrap out of recycled materials from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St. NE, Olympia. Admission is free.

Forest Service to host firewood cutting event: The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and Gifford Pinchot National Forest will be hosting firewood cutting events at two different Washington state locations. Event locations include Tracy Hill, near White Salmon, and Collins Slide off State Highway 14 near Home Valley. The Tracy Hill firewood cutting event will run from Dec. 16-17 and the Collins Slide event will be offered from Dec. 16 through Dec. 31 while supplies last. The wood includes seasoned Douglas fir in a range of sizes, easily accessible from decks. Firewood quantities are limited and not guaranteed, arrive early for the best chance of getting the firewood you need. While open to all, this is a great opportunity for people with disabilities and military veterans to acquire firewood for winter. The event provides firewood while removing flammable woody materials from National Forest System lands. National Forest free-use firewood permits are required. Under the Forest Service Free-Use Firewood Program, you are allowed a maximum of six cords per household per year at no cost. Please note that firewood harvested under a free-use permit cannot be resold. Permits will not be available on-site and must be acquired before arriving. Permits can be obtained at: Mount Adams Ranger Station, 2455 Highway 141, Trout Lake, WA, 509-395-3402; Home Valley General Store, Home Valley, WA, 509-427-4015; Wind River Market, Carson, WA, 509-427-5565. Gates to the Tracy Hill location will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 16-17. Gates to the Collins Slide location will open at 8 a.m. Dec. 16 and remain open until 4 p.m. Dec. 31, or until supplies run out. Find more details on the Forest Service webpage.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Church Christmas festival: Sleater Kinney Road Baptist Church will host a free children’s (ages K-6) Christmas festival from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 2036 Sleater Kinney Rd NE, Olympia. There will be song singing, a telling of the Christmas story, crafts, games, and cookie decorating. Everyone will receiv gifts bags. Food and warm drinks will be served, along with lots of Christmas music and fun. RSVP at https://forms.gle/5Pn7aKrgsM77Uovf6.

Would you like to have your event included in our weekly What’s Happening listing? Email the details to news@theolympian.com at least 10 days before the event. Please put What’s Happening in the subject line.