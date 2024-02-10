What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Saturday, Feb. 10

New Life Baptist Church Pop-Up Black History Museum: The church at 7838 Pacific Ave. SE has created a Pop-Up Black History Museum, which is a continuation from previous years, but much expanded and now available for public touring. The museum is available to the public on subsequent Saturday afternoons: from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 10 and 17 and noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 24. There will also be a local Black authors corner each Saturday. The community is invited to visit this unique collection of exhibits, artifacts, and archival information to enhance their knowledge and education about the history of Black people in America. For more information, contact Dr. Thelma Jackson at 360- 259-7304 or thelmajackson@comcast.net.

Procession of the Species fundraising dance party: The Rise of Reflection Fundraiser will be from 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Eagles Aerie #21, 805 Fourth Ave E. Admission is $20 at the door; $21 if using a credit card. This is a chance to meet the Procession community, get some time with folks coordinating the event, and dance. The music is by Pumphouse; the band’s keyboard player is also coordinating Procession music/dance workshops. The fundraiser will help stock the Procession’s Art Studio. The day is also a membership drive for the Olympia Eagles, which will open at 4 p.m. to allow guests to check out its facilities and meet members.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Film screening of “Since I Been Down” with conversation: Sponsored by the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation Anti Racism Team, the screening of the documentary film “Since I Been Down” will followed by a community conversation with guest speakers. All are welcome, both on Zoom and in person at the church, 2306 East End St. NW, Olympia. The Zoom Meeting ID: 873 210 124, Password: 995142. The film, based in Tacoma, discusses the harsh sentencing laws in the 1990s that incarcerated poor youths, and how they, as adults, are seeking restorative justice.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

School district levy elections: Every school district in Thurston County is asking voters to approve property tax levies to support schools. Information on registering to vote and getting a ballot, as well as the voters pamphlet outlining the ballot issues can be found on the Thurston County elections website. Results will be posted there after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Christian Women’s Connection: All women are invited to attend this Valentine’s Day Luncheon at noon at Panorama in The Gallery, next to Seventeen51 Restaurant & Bistro, 1751 Circle Lane SE, Lacey. Local vocalists Kathy and Skip Whelan will provide entertainment and Linda Reinhardt from Vancouver, Washington, will speak on “There is Light at the End of the Tunnel — and the Light is Love.” Tickets are $20 and include lunch. Reservations are required; call Sylvia at 360-791-4698 or 360-943-0627.

Wednesday, Feb 14

Welcome to Medicare In Person Presentation at The Olympia Center: This 11 a.m. event at 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements, and programs available to limited income beneficiaries. For more information, email Jrich@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext. 134.

Thursday, Feb 15

Olympia Black History Month Celebration: The Hawk Foundation for Research and Education in African Culture, in partnership with the City of Olympia and Olympia School District, invite the community to join a free celebration of Black history and heritage. The event will feature presenters, music and food from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Minnaert Center for the Arts at South Puget Sound Community College’s Olympia campus, 2011 Mottman Road SW. For details, contact The Hawk Foundation at info@hfeducation.org

Olympia Music History Project -- Documenting Olympia’s Music Scene, 1980-2002: Between 1980 and 2002, Olympia garnered nationwide attention for its creative and collaborative independent music scene. Record labels such as K Records and Kill Rock Stars championed a feminist movement known as Riot Grrrl and introduced new sounds, including experimental, punk, lo-fi, and early grunge. In 2022, the City of Olympia’s Heritage Commission hired Kelsey Smith of Lefty Copywriting LLC and Elaine Vradenburgh of Window Seat Media to research, document, and preserve the city’s musical history. The Olympia Music History Project was established in October 2023 by Smith, Mariella Luz and Markly Morrison to continue working on the project independently. Guests are invited to join a panel discussion with The Olympia Music Project members from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Washington State History Museum in Tacoma to explore its influential music scene. The event will feature a live performance by post-punk band Chance of Ghosts consisting of Olympia music veterans Dave Bailey (Roostertails) on guitar, Heather Dunn (Tiger Trap, Dub Narcotic Sound System) on drums, Olivia Love (Mosquito Hawk, Black Betty) on lead vocals, Jon Merithew (the Noses, C-Average, Mosquito Hawk, Blues Fairies) on guitar, and John Shultz on bass. The museum is at 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. Find more information on the museum website.

Olympia World Affairs Council: Olympia World Affairs Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Olympia Center, Room A (1st floor), 222 Columbia St., Olympia, and on Zoom. Steve Niva, professor of international and Middle East politics at The Evergreen State College, will speak on “Assessing the Threat of a Wider Middle East War.” For more details and login info, visit the OWAC website.

Welcome to Medicare Zoom Presentation: This presentation at 10 a.m. is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements and programs available to limited income beneficiaries. To register, email jrich@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

Welcome to Medicare Presentation at the Mason County Senior Activity Center: This event will take place at 11 a.m. at The Pavillion, 190 Sentry Drive, Shelton. It is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B; Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements and programs available to limited income beneficiaries. For more information, email Jrich@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext. 134.

Friday, Feb. 16

The 14th Oly Old Time Festival: The festival is a program of the Arbutus Folk School celebrating traditional old time music and dance. The annual three day event is for all ages, and includes concerts, dances, free workshops, a Cajun dance, and lots of open dancing. It runs from noon Friday, Feb. 16, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, at the South Bay Grange, 3918 Sleater Kinney Road NE. Evening events Friday and Saturday require $20 for those 12 and older; those younger get in free. Once you purchase your ticket you will get an e-ticket and your name will be placed the Will Call list. The Will Call list will be at the check in desk at the event and each participant will get a wristband upon checking in.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Whale Technology at the WET Science Center: What have whales taught us about green energy? We designed better wind turbines inspired by their flippers! Head to the WET Science Center, 500 Adams St., Olympia, to learn about whales and how observing nature helps us engineer better technologies, with interactive activities and artifacts provided by the Burke Museum between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Procession of the Species moves into the Armory: Volunteers are needed to help move and load in Procession of the Species supplies, and some big animals, out of storage, and into the new Community Art Studio in the old Armory building at 515 Eastside St. SE, Olympia. Volunteers will meet up at the Armory at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. After some orientation/coffee, some folks will stay and begin setup, while others will caravan to the storage site. If you have a pickup and/or trailer to lend, send an email to OlympiaProcession@gmail.com.

