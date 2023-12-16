What’s happening this week around Thurston County

Saturday, Dec. 16

Ugly Sweater Bingo at the Senior Center: Doors open at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Senior Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, and games start at 7 p.m. Must be 21 or older. Admission is $25 cash at the door, which covers 10 sheets for 10 games, with payouts of $60 each. This is a cash only event. Also available for purchase: snack bar, cash bar, 50/50 raffle, special game tickets and daubers. Enter the costume contest to win a prize.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Church Christmas festival: Sleater Kinney Road Baptist Church will host a free children’s (ages K-6) Christmas festival from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 2036 Sleater Kinney Rd NE, Olympia. There will be song singing, a telling of the Christmas story, crafts, games, and cookie decorating. Everyone will receiv gifts bags. Food and warm drinks will be served, along with lots of Christmas music and fun. RSVP at https://forms.gle/5Pn7aKrgsM77Uovf6.

Monday, Dec. 18

Handel’s Messiah Sing-Along: Come to sing or come to listen to the 23rd annual Community Messiah Sing-Along at 7 p.m. Monday at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Admission is free, but donations are gladly accepted. Become part of a tradition stretching back hundreds of years. Cameron May, the SOGO Music Director and Conductor, will direct; vocal solos will be performed by Megan Wakefield (soprano), Brianna Kramer (mezzo soprano), Dan Colgan (tenor), John Guarente (bass), Cooper Brown and Taylor Hopps (piccolo trumpet). Schirmer scores are available to rent for free, or to purchase for $10.

Third annual Washington State Blood Donor Drive: Bloodworks Northwest is running this drive through the end of the year to prepare the region for a major emergency. The drive is in commemoration of the 2017 Amtrak 501 train derailment, which demonstrated that the Pacific Northwest blood supply needs to be stocked and ready. Bloodworks provided 150 units to area hospitals immediately after the derailment. But would there be enough on hand if the same kind of emergency happened today? Currently, Bloodworks is in critical need of Type O donors (both O Negative and O Positive). Typically, over the holidays, blood supplies plummet as people’s holiday schedules book up. A virtual drive is being set up from Dec. 18-30. The goal is 501 donors in honor of Amtrak 501. Promo code HOPE. Not sure whether you’re eligible to donate blood? Typically you’ll need to be at least 18 years old, at least 110 pounds and in good health. But many other factors, like travel, tattoos, and vaccinations people think might disqualify them aren’t true. Get more information at bloodworksnw.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Welcome to Medicare Zoom Presentation: This event at 1 p.m. Tuesday is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements, and programs available to limited-income beneficiaries. To get a link to register, email jrich@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext. 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

StoryOly “Change of Heart”: StoryOly, a live monthly oral storytelling competition, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at the Brotherhood Lounge. 119 Capitol Way N, Olympia. Admission is $5-15 at the door, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Those 21 and older are invited to tell a personal true story on stage based on the monthly theme, which this month is “Change of Heart.” Each teller is rated by a group of three volunteer judges selected from the audience the night of the event. The winner of each monthly slam wins a cash prize, a StoryOly Tee Shirt and qualifies to participate in the StoryOly season finale, The Grand Slam which will take place in September. Stories must be true, 8 minutes or less in duration.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Free Holiday Festival with South Puget Sound New Horizons Band: The South Puget Sound New Horizons Band, a 60-member concert band, will perform at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Saint Martin’s University’s Worthington Center at 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. Admission is free.

Welcome to Medicare In Person Presentation: This presentation at 4 p.m. Wednesday at The Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW, Olympia is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements, and programs available to limited- income beneficiaries. For more information, email Jrich@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext. 134.

Lego Brick Builders: Lego fans should gather at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the meeting room of Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. SE, for a one-hour Lego brick building challenge! The library will provide Lego bricks and a building prompt, and attendees will have an hour to build and submit their finished pieces. Finished creations will be displayed inside the library for the following month. The competition is for those 6 years old and older.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas: In Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, rock ‘n’ roll newcomers — and soon to be legends— Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together to celebrate the holidays. Inspired by the true story of their December 1956 homecoming at Sun Records, this heartwarming rock ‘n’ roll musical rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made the Million Dollar Quartet famous. Music includes nostalgic holiday hits including “Run Rudolph Run,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” and more. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Washington Center for the Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. Tickets are $99 to $49 plus a service fee.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Welcome to Medicare Zoom Presentation: This presentation at 10 a.m. Thursday is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements, and programs available to limited-income beneficiaries. To get a link to register, email jrich@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext 134. A registration link will be sent to you.

Welcome to an In Person Medicare Presentation at the Mason County Senior Activity Center: The presentation will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at The Pavillion, 190 Sentry Drive, Shelton. It is an introduction to options for new Medicare beneficiaries. It covers Parts A and B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Prescription Plans, Medicare Supplements, and programs available to limited income beneficiaries. For more information, email Jrich@southsoundseniors.org or call and leave a message at Senior Services SHIBA program at 360-586-6181 ext. 134.

