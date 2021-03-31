What happens when 400 million gallons of contaminated water go in Tampa Bay

Selene San Felice
·1 min read

More than 400 million gallons of phosphate-contaminated water will be released into Port Manatee from the Piney Point reservoirs, The Bradenton Herald reports.

  • After a leak was discovered in the 77-acre process water pond last week, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said draining it is the only way to prevent "a containment failure and catastrophic release."

What it means: USF Geoscience Professor Matthew Pasek told Axios that the release of contaminated water presents consequences but could be managed.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Two potential problems:

  • Natural minerals in the water could have trace elements "from arsenic to radioactive stuff" that people and sea animals would be exposed to.

  • Phosphate in the water could cause algae blooms, blocking sunlight that good algae need to produce oxygen and therefore suffocating fish.

Can you counteract those chemicals? It depends on how fast the water gets released, Pasek said. There are ways of pulling phosphate out of the water, but those methods take time and money.

  • "Doing things like this occasionally will cause problems, but they have to do what they have to do. Either release a fair bit now or release all of it when the whole thing ruptures," he added.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • The coronavirus likely traveled 800 miles to Wuhan from farms that breed wild animals for food, a WHO report found

    WHO experts investigating the coronavirus' origins think it jumped from bats to an animal species like minks or pangolins before infecting people.

  • Downtown Minneapolis loses first large employer in years

    Portico Benefit Services is leaving downtown Minneapolis and relocating to Edina. Why it matters: Downtown Minneapolis and its restaurants and retailers need all the workers they can keep as companies move to hybrid work models that will reduce the daily headcount in the city. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The details: Sources tell Axios that Portico, a benefits provider for employees of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, is leaving 60,000 square feet in RSM Plaza on Nicollet Mall. Portico is leasing 25,000 square feet in the 7700 France building, which recently underwent a major renovation. The size difference in the two leases is further proof that companies need less space in a post-pandemic world. "We found an alternative location that will allow for additional flexibility as we move to a more agile, hybrid work environment for the future," Portico CFO/COO Stacy Kruse said in an emailed statement. Context: Portico is the first sizable company to leave downtown for the suburbs since TCF Financial departed in 2015 for Plymouth.It's not clear exactly how many employees Portico has downtown, but the number is likely in the hundreds based on the space.What we don't know: Exactly why Portico made the decision, other than that its lease was up. The intrigue: The Minneapolis Downtown Council last summer warned that downtown could lose as many as 10,000 jobs due to public safety concerns and the City Council's talk of defunding police. "I think we will hear of more," Downtown Council President Steve Cramer told Axios. "But it will be a lot less than we were fearful of."This story first appeared in the Axios Twin Cities newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mars rover beams back dramatic selfie at majestic "Mont Mercou"

    Curiosity also collected samples from the area that could help reveal how Mars transitioned from a potentially habitable​ planet billions of years ago to the frozen desert it is today.

  • Philippines demands China remove vessels at 6 islands, reefs

    The Philippine government said Wednesday that more than 250 Chinese vessels it believes are operated by militia have been spotted near six Manila-claimed islands and reefs in the disputed South China Sea and demanded that China immediately remove them. The gathering of the Chinese-flagged vessels, along with four Chinese navy ships at a Chinese-occupied manmade island base, “is hazardous to navigation and safety of life at sea" and may damage coral reefs and threaten the Philippines' sovereign rights, a government body overseeing the disputed waters said.

  • Australian judge says man who filmed dying officers is hated

    A man who filmed four dying police officers at a crash last year while describing it as justice was “probably the most hated man in Australia," a judge said Wednesday while considering his sentence. Judge Trevor Wraight said the public outrage over the actions of Richard Pusey was understandable.

  • Attorney at center of Deshaun Watson litigation says he won’t turn over information to Houston police

    Citing past and present conflicts with the Houston Police Department, Tony Buzbee says the alleged victims "will go elsewhere to provide our evidence to investigative authorities."

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will ban coronavirus 'vaccine passports' in the state

    Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would block Florida businesses from requiring vaccine passports as President Biden pushes for a national program.

  • Matt Gaetz blew up FBI extortion case to distract from underage sex report, ex-DOJ official and NYT reporter suggest

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) did not deny Tuesday night that the Justice Department is investigating him for sex trafficking, related to his alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl two years ago, but he did say in a bizarre Fox News interview that the 17-year-old girl does not exist, that he had no sexual relationships with minors, and, oddly, that there are no "pictures of me with child prostitutes." Gaetz also elaborated on his allegation that a former Justice Department official was trying to extort him to make the "horrible sex trafficking allegations against me go away," naming the former official as David McGee, now a lawyer in private practice. McGee told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that any reports of extortion involving him or his law firm are "completely, totally false," adding, "This is a blatant attempt to distract from the fact that Matt Gaetz is apparently about to be indicted for sex trafficking underage girls." Katie Benner, one of the New York Times reporters who broke the story of the months-old DOJ sex trafficking investigation, told MSNBC Tuesday night that McGee — who she did not identify by name — is not involved in the investigation and suggested Gaetz is trying to deflect attention in a very odd, self-immolating way. "He is basically destroying and blowing up an FBI investigation" into alleged extortion against his family, she noted. Katie Benner says the person named by Matt Gaetz is not involved in the investigation pic.twitter.com/ze13YFy9gp — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2021 Gaetz, 38, got engaged to girlfriend Ginger Luckey in December, but he told Axios earlier Tuesday that "I have definitely, in my single days, provided for women I've dated. You know, I've paid for flights, for hotel rooms. I've been, you know, generous as a partner. I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not." He added that he is "absolutely" confident none of the women were underage. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationNew York lawmakers pass marijuana bill hailed as national model for socially equitable legalization

  • Germany drops probe of former Nazi guard deported from US

    German prosecutors said Wednesday that they have dropped an investigation of a 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard after he declined to be questioned following his deportation from the United States. Friedrich Karl Berger arrived in his native Germany in February after being ordered deported by a court in Memphis last year. A U.S. immigration judge ordered Berger deported after finding that his “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place” constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution.

  • Disney delays Death On The Nile again, buying some time to figure out what to do about Armie Hammer

    The release of The New Mutants seemed like it would be the last 20th Century Fox mess that Disney would have to clean up after consuming its former competitor’s film and TV branches, but it has also been sitting on another proverbial bomb: director Kenneth Branagh’s Death On The Nile, which happens to star Armie Hammer. Over the last few months, a number of horrible accusations have been made against Hammer, leading to one woman publicly accusing him of rape and the Los Angeles Police Department confirming that it had opened an investigation into Hammer earlier this month. He has now dropped out of multiple projects and lost his agent, but he had already filmed Death On The Nile long before any of this came to light. The movie has been sitting on Disney’s shelf for quite some time, having already been delayed over and over again due to the Fox buyout and then the Coronavirus pandemic, and now it’s becoming increasingly likely that there will just never be a good time to release it.

  • ‘This has to be one of the single greatest losses of personal wealth in history,’ says stock-market pro of Archegos margin call

    Wall Street on Tuesday may be seeing muted action but investors were still buzzing about the highly leveraged wrongway bet reportedly employed by Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, which may have saddled many banks with multibillion-dollar losses.

  • Satellite image shows renewed activity at North Korean nuclear lab

    The activity at Yongbyon lab follows a series of short-range missile tests by North Korea, apparently aimed at ratcheting up pressure on the U.S. and South Korea.

  • A Trump appointee who drank vodka and had sex on the General Services Administration building's roof is back with a new political committee, documents show

    Ex-Trump official P. Brennan Hart III has kept a low profile since his fling with a White House staffer made news. He just launched a new political committee.

  • 1 dose of Moderna, Pfizer vaccines effective against COVID-19. 'Get the second dose,' experts say.

    Experts warn that people shouldn't look at the CDC findings and assume they don’t need a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Woman outraged by Wendy's employee's allegedly 'petty' move: 'This is uncalled for'

    A TikTok user ordered a chicken sandwich from Wendy's and allegedly got way more than she expected.

  • New York City finally gets green light on crucial next step for congestion pricing

    The decision indicates the Biden administration is interested in moving the process forward as quickly as possible.

  • The Border Crisis Started in D.C. — and the Ninth Circuit

    In February, Border Patrol apprehended 96,974 illegal entrants at the Southwest border — a 15-year high for the month. The migrants were very different from those in February 2006, however, as many are now coming to exploit loopholes created years ago in Washington — and the Ninth Circuit. Historical Trends Before 2011, 90 percent of illegal-migrant apprehensions were of single adults, mostly from Mexico. Last month, though, fewer than 71 percent were of single adults, while about 9.6 percent were of minors traveling without parents (known as “unaccompanied alien children” or “UACs”), and 19.5 percent were of adults with children (family units or “FMUs”). Of unaccompanied minors apprehended this fiscal year, 63 percent came from the Northern Triangle of Central America (NTCA) — El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras — as did almost 64 percent of those in family units. Yet fewer than 31 percent of single adults were from the Northern Triangle countries. (In fact, nearly 60 percent were from Mexico.) The total percentage of actual migrants who are unaccompanied children and families may be higher than these figures suggest, as 40 percent of the migrants recently apprehended had been expelled and reentered, but as explained below, families and children (in particular) are less likely to have been expelled. If, as Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asserted, “poverty, high levels of violence, and corruption” in Mexico and the NTCA are driving illegal immigration, the percentages of single adults, minors, and families from the Northern Triangle should be roughly the same. But, they are not, because loopholes in the law have encouraged the entry of “other than Mexican” (OTM) minors and families. Flores The first of these loopholes is the Flores settlement agreement, entered into by Department of Justice in 1997. The agreement, which remains in effect, requires unaccompanied minors to be placed in licensed shelters, and encourages their release from custody. But the terms of Flores have come to be applied more broadly. In FY 2014, Border Patrol apprehended more than 68,445 people in family units, resulting in a 360-percent yearly increase. The volume strained the agency’s limited resources; while Mexican nationals could be quickly returned, members of migrant families from elsewhere could not be, taking Border Patrol on average 78.5 hours to process. Border Patrol facilities, though, were built to hold adults for a few hours, not families for days. The Obama administration responded by detaining families in unlicensed facilities, but the Flores plaintiffs asserted that this “no-release” policy violated the settlement. In 2015, the judge overseeing Flores held that it also applied to children traveling with family, requiring their release in 20 days. In July 2016, the Ninth Circuit affirmed this order. To avoid family separation, the parents are usually released, too. Not surprisingly, the number of non-Mexican families swelled, increasing 169 percent between FY 2015 (39,838) and FY 2018 (107,212). In FY 2015, 86 percent of migrants in family units were from the Northern Triangle; three years later, 96.5 percent were. Legislation Other loopholes have been the work of Congress. In the Homeland Security Act of 2002, which created DHS and abolished the Immigration and Naturalization Service, Congress gave the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services responsibility for detaining minors. Six years later, in the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA), Congress distinguished Canadian and Mexican unaccompanied minors from those of other countries. Under TVPRA, minors from Mexico and Canada can be quickly repatriated if they don’t fear harm and haven’t been trafficked. Those from other countries, however, must be sent to HHS, regardless of whether they have an asylum claim or have been trafficked. HHS detains the minors in contract shelters, and TVPRA mandates that most be placed with a sponsor in the United States. In 2017, DHS reported that approximately 60 percent of minors were placed with a parent illegally here, suggesting parents were exploiting the law to reunify with their children abroad. Worse yet, in December 2013, a federal judge sentencing his fourth smuggler of minors in four weeks remarked: “In each case, the DHS completed the criminal conspiracy . . . by delivering the minors to the custody of the parent in the United States.” Not surprisingly, apprehensions of minors skyrocketed by almost 250 percent following the passage of TVPRA, from 19,688 in FY 2009 to 68,541 in FY 2014, when, as noted, there was a border surge. And whereas 82 percent of unaccompanied minors in FY 2009 were Mexicans, 75 percent in FY 2014 were from the Northern Triangle. ‘Zero Tolerance’ and the 2019 Surge To discourage “irregular” migration, then–Attorney General Jeff Sessions in May 2018 implemented a “zero-tolerance” policy, directing criminal prosecution of all illegal entrants. The administration’s policy applied to parents traveling with children (who passed into DOJ custody for prosecution), but not to children themselves. When their parents were prosecuted, children were deemed unaccompanied and required by law to be sent to HHS for placement with a sponsor, resulting in “family separation.” Facing criticism, President Trump in June 2018 directed adults to be detained in DHS custody with their children during criminal prosecutions, but CBP subsequently stopped referring most illegal entrants for prosecution. Apprehensions of families subsequently surged to 473,682 in FY 2019 — a 441-percent yearly increase, creating a border “crisis.” Of those families, almost 90 percent were from the Northern Triangle. In April 2019, a bipartisan federal panel tasked with assessing that crisis issued a report, finding: The surge in FMU migration will continue to soar, endangering more and more children making the treacherous 2,000 mile trek to our border and crossing illegally into the U.S. at dangerous and remote areas between ports of entry (POE), until the dynamics causing this trend are changed. Why was the migration of families “soar[ing]”? Those migrants should have been placed in “expedited removal”– that is, quickly assessed by DHS to determine whether they had an asylum claim. If they didn’t, they should have been detained, then swiftly removed. The processing, care, and transport of those families, however, consumed 40 percent of Border Patrol’s resources, leaving it undermanned. And, because ICE could only detain families for 20 days under Flores, it only maintained appropriate detention space for 2,500 family members. Consequently, CBP was skipping expedited removal and simply releasing families with a Notice to Appear (“NTA,” the charging document in removal proceedings), to await asylum hearings that could take five years to complete — time those aliens would remain in the United States. Even then, the panel found, most were denied asylum, but “very few” were actually removed. The panel concluded Border Patrol’s release of families with just an NTA was “by far, the major ‘pull factor’” encouraging more FMUs to enter illegally, “further exacerbated” by the Ninth Circuit’s Flores decision. It called on Congress to fund centers where families would be detained while their asylum claims were quickly heard, and to implement a “Flores fix” to make clear that the settlement agreement doesn’t apply to children traveling with family. It also recommended amending TVPRA to allow repatriation of unaccompanied minors to parents back in their countries seeking reunification, and altering the asylum laws to require migrants to make claims at legal ports of entry — not after entering illegally. Congress didn’t implement these recommendations, so Trump worked with Mexico to control its southern border, and implemented initiatives to discourage illegal entries. Among these were the Migrant Protection Protocols (“MPP”, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program), which returned non-Mexican migrants to Mexico to await their U.S. asylum hearings. In September 2019, after implementation of these initiatives, apprehensions fell 70 percent, to 40,507, from 132,856 in May. In response to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the CDC issued “Title 42” orders, requiring the expulsion of most illegal migrants to Mexico. Apprehensions plummeted to 16,182 in April 2020, as migrants realizing they wouldn’t be released into this country stopped coming. They inched up thereafter, but boomed to 96,974 in February after President Biden had ended MPP and other Trump policies — again, a 15-year high. While most are expelled under Trump-era Title 42 orders (for now), unaccompanied minors — and increasingly, families — are not. Replaying much of 2019, many are quickly released. Unless these loopholes are plugged, the border crisis will become a disaster. But, the Biden administration doesn’t appear to have any plans to do so.

  • Newly Surfaced Elevator Footage Shows Rappers Saweetie and Quavo in an Altercation Before Breakup

    Trigger Warning: This story contains instances of physical abuse and harm.

  • Britney Spears says she 'cried for two weeks' after documentary about her career

    Britney Spears said she "cried for two weeks" after being embarrassed by a high-profile documentary that explored her career. Framing Britney Spears premiered in February and examined her meteoric rise to the summit of pop music and subsequent fall. It looked at her mental health struggles from the mid-2000s, her treatment at the hands of the tabloid media and the conservatorship that has overseen her finances and personal affairs since 2008. While Spears, 39, had previous indirectly addressed the series, she has now said "I didn't watch the documentary" but what she has seen of it left her "embarrassed by the light they put me in". She said: "I cried for two weeks," adding, "and well ... I still cry sometimes." The statement, shared on Instagram, was accompanied by a video of the pop star dancing to the Aerosmith song Crazy. She tagged singer Steven Tyler.

  • New York court rules Trump must face 'Apprentice' contestant's defamation lawsuit

    New York state's highest court on Tuesday cleared the way for a former contestant on "The Apprentice" to sue Donald Trump for defamation, after the former U.S. president called her a liar for accusing him of sexual assault.