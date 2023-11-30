What happens if I don’t show up for jury duty in Illinois? What to know if you’re summoned

Have you ever received a jury summons in the mail? Illinois law outlines who is eligible to serve as a juror in the state, as well as what could happen should you fail to appear.

Possible qualifications, permanent excuses and exemptions can vary some by state and by type of court, however.

If you’re an Illinois resident who has received jury summons, we’ve rounded up some things to know, including what happens if you fail to appear. For Belleville residents and beyond, we’ve included detailed information for St. Clair County.

Juror qualifications in Illinois

The Illinois State Bar Association reports the following characteristics are required to serve as a juror:

U.S. citizenship

18 years minimum age

A resident of the county you have been called to serve in

Not having a pending lawsuit in the county

Be able to understand, read and write in English

“There are no education or skill requirements, nor do you need to know about the law,” the Illinois State Bar Association website says. “Some exemptions for hardship are available; if you believe jury duty will cause you undue hardship, the court will look at your job, physical health, family situation, and military status to determine whether you must serve.”

There are many reasons why you may not qualify as a juror, some of which can be specific to the case at hand. Those with a connection to parties involved in the case or who have information about it likely will not be considered as a potential juror.

You can be summoned for jury duty in Illinois once every 12 months if you are a registered voter or have a driver’s license, state identification card or Illinois Person with a Disability Identification Card.

What happens if you don’t show up for jury duty?

If you fail to appear for jury duty, assuming you have not applied for and been granted an exception, you may be subject to a fine between $5 and $100 in Illinois.

“Every person who shall fail to attend when lawfully summoned to appear as a grand or petit juror, without having a reasonable excuse, shall be considered as guilty of a contempt, and shall be fined by the courts, respectively, in any sum not less than $5 nor more than $100, for the use of the proper county, unless good cause be shown for such default,” the relevant state law, known as the Jury Act, reads in part.

There may be different qualifications, excuses and penalties for failure to appear if you are summoned for federal jury duty. If summoned for federal jury duty, you can use the Federal Court Finder to search the specific court and learn more about the requirements.

How can I be excused from jury duty in St. Clair County?

In St. Clair County, prospective jurors may be excused in the following circumstances:

70 years or older and request to be excused

People who are not U.S. citizens

Active duty military

A person with a “permanent and total disability,” this requires a statement from a licensed physician

A person who stays at home and has active care and custody of a child younger than 12 years old, or someone who is essential to the care of an “aged or infirm” person

Anyone who has served in the previous two years on a federal petit or grand jury

There may be other situations in which you can be exempt, whether you’re a full-time student, have trouble securing child care, are in jail or another extenuating circumstance applies to you. If you think you might be exempt, you must secure permission from the court.

Do I get time off from work if I am called for jury duty?

No matter how long a trial lasts, you are protected in Illinois against employer harassment or being fired due to serving on a jury, according to the state’s bar association.

You are required, under the Illinois Jury Act, to notify your employer in advance that you received a summons, however.

Illinois law does not require employers to compensate workers who take time off to serve on a jury, though some choose to.

As far as compensation from the court system, in St. Clair County, jurors are paid $10 per day plus gas mileage.

If you are summoned for jury duty in St. Clair County and have questions, you can reach an automated phone system by calling 618-825-2150 and entering your juror identification number, which should be included on your summons.

St. Clair County’s Jury Commission Office can be reached at 618-277-6600, ext. 2632, during the day and via email at JuryCommission@co.st-clair.il.us.