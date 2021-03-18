What happens if you don’t wear a mask in Key West? There’s been a change

Gwen Filosa
·4 min read

Despite packed streets and spring break crowds, Key West has stopped enforcing a strict law that requires people to wear masks in public.

Miami-Dade made a similar decision several days ago, but reversed itself on Thursday. The county’s police department now says it will resume enforcing a mask and curfew law despite an executive order from the governor that cancels fines.

Key West has been drawing thicker crowds of tourists for months despite the pandemic. The island now is now in peak season with an extra layer of spring break visitors.

“We’re not writing civil citations currently,” Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg. “We’re telling people. If they still refuse, I think that’s the end of our encounter.”

Key West still has the mask ordinance on the books, but it’s no longer being enforced through citations in light of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order last week that canceled fines for violating emergency COVID-19 orders, officials said Thursday.

“No,” said Code Compliance Director Jim Young, when asked if his team was enforcing the local mask rules.

That’s fine with Young, who along with his officers has been on the front lines of mask enforcement. They’ve seen the ugly side of mask-related defiance.

Officers have been physically assaulted, cursed at and scorned. One was bitten, Young said.

“I don’t want to engage these individuals who now feel emboldened because they realize, ‘They can’t fine me.’ It’s not worth jeopardizing my code officers’ safety,” Young said.

Key West is still trying to get people to wear masks, said City Manager Greg Veliz. Police and code officers are handing out free masks to people downtown. But DeSantis’ order halted legal enforcement of the mask law.

“Handing out citations that will never be collected is not something we’re looking to do,” Veliz said.

In Key West, though, very few citations were issued because the mask ordinance was never heavily enforced, Mayor Teri Johnston said.

“That’s what we’re supposed to do as a tourist destination,” Johnston said. “Get people to comply voluntarily. Don’t fine them.”

Police officers would write about six citations a month, the mayor said.

“Everybody has this out of perspective,” Johnston said. “They really warned people four and five times before giving them a citation and most people will comply by then.”

For now, the mayor said the city asks people to mask up, especially when they are in crowds downtown.

“We’ve got less than 20 percent in Key West vaccinated so please mask up,” Johnston said.

Key West’s mask law also carries a criminal penalty. But Chief Brandenburg, who said this year’s spring break has been “milder” so far, said it takes something in addition to breaking the mask ordinance to go to jail in Key West.

On March 10, a 63-year-old Minnesota man was jailed after police said he refused to put on a mask while walking on Duval Street and resisted arrest by refusing to give his Social Security number, which is required for police to write a citation.

“I live in a free country and I am not wearing one,” the man told police, according to the arrest report.

The next day, a 23-year-old man was jailed on a charge of disorderly conduct after police said he spewed obscenities at them and refused to comply with the mask ordinance. He also resisted arrest by refusing to sign the civil citation, police reported.

City Commissioner Billy Wardlow, who rides around downtown at night to check out the crowds, said he isn’t worried about the city no longer enforcing its mask ordinance.

“I see a lot of people in compliance with wearing a mask,” Wardlow said. “I don’t see a reason for them to have a mask on at the beach.”

So far, Key West is running smoothly during spring break, he said.

“If we had the problems Miami Beach had, I’d be the first to say, let’s put a curfew in,” Wardlow said. “I cringe whenever I see that news and the problems they’re having. Stay up there, please.”

Wearing a mask and socially distancing remain important for slowing the spread of COVID-19, said Bob Eadie, the administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County.

“From what I’ve seen from Marathon south there are an incredible amount of people in the Keys,” Eadie said Wednesday at a Monroe County Commission meeting. “You see many instances of people, especially younger ones, not wearing masks.”

Eadie said it’s not a good idea. “We need to continue to socially distance, wear masks, stay out of crowds if you can because we’re not totally out of the woods yet.”

Eadie said Monroe’s rate of infection is going down but advised leaders to be conservative in their response to the COVID-19 numbers.

“I would urge caution before we make any real changes.”

Recommended Stories

  • Woman caught on police video refusing to wear mask arrested in 2nd incident

    An Oregon woman who was recorded on a police body camera video refusing to wear a mask at a Texas bank last week was arrested Wednesday after declining to wear a mask inside another Texas business.

  • Bars prep for masked March Madness

    This year, the NCAA basketball tournament's back, but some bars are under strict limits on the number of people allowed inside and will require fans to wear masks and keep their distance. (March 17)

  • Why are many young men turning to violence?

    Civil rights activist Bob Woodson discusses the rise in violence among young men on 'The Ingraham Angle'

  • Ontario's COVID-19 mistake: Third wave started because province went against advice and lifted restrictions, Science Table member says

    A month ago, Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table sat with the province’s chief medical officer Dr. David Williams where they unveiled modelling data to indicate a third wave would likely hit the province with the more infectious variants of COVID-19 playing a significant role. Rather than continue to hold their lockdown restrictions in place, to the shock of many, including those at the Science Table, Doug Ford’s government went the opposite way and scaled back restrictions. For Dr. Gerald Evans, Chair and Medical Director of Infection Prevention & Control at Kingston Health Sciences Centre and member of the Science Table, the lifting of restrictions is yet another indication of the government playing the “hope game” with the pandemic.

  • Harvick reflects on anniversary of emotional Atlanta victory

    The first three weeks following Dale Earnhardt's death were a whirlwind for Kevin Harvick, the driver suddenly tasked with carrying a race team reeling from grief. Harvick was slated to race for the 2001 championship in NASCAR's second-tier series but Richard Childress needed him to fill Earnhardt's seat. Harvick, admittedly “young and dumb” at the time, told Childress he'd do both jobs.

  • These Colleges Canceled Spring Break. Their Students Didn’t.

    Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesThe Instagram photos feature macrame bikinis and cutoffs, American flag cowboy hats, white sand beaches, and spiked seltzer. In short: the typical trappings of Spring Break on Florida’s Redneck Riviera.But underneath these pictures, the student at the University of Georgia who posted them offered a clue of what was different a year after the coronavirus pandemic hit America.“Sometimes u just gotta take Spring Break into your own hands #fakebreak.”Spring Break Sends Late-Night Miami Club Scene Over the EdgeIn an effort to prevent a replay of last year’s Spring Break, which helped kick off the first nationwide wave of coronavirus cases, many universities have taken the unprecedented step this year of canceling the ultimate hedonistic holiday. In some cases, schools have replaced it with a series of on-campus study or “wellness days.” The motive, in the words of the University of Alabama, is clear: keep kids on campus and “mitigate risks associated with travel.”But even if colleges have canceled Spring Break, many of their students have had other ideas. In the last week, hundreds of students from schools in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida have DIY-ed the holiday, flocking to the beaches and bars along Florida’s 30A highway, just as they’ve done in years past, posting their exploits on social media. And this, epidemiologists say, could set the country’s fight against coronavirus back months.“The kids are still coming,” said Bill York, owner of Foghorn’s Liquors, a bar in Panama City Beach. “They’re teenagers, come on. They’re out here to eat, drink, be merry, and get laid. It’s what they do.While the vaccine rollout has gained steam, the virus is still spreading at a high rate, with 57,000 new cases diagnosed on Monday alone. One day earlier, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, warned that the U.S. was likely following in Europe’s footsteps and headed for a third wave in the next few weeks.“It’s potentially a very large problem,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University, told The Daily Beast of rogue Spring Breakers.“Young people, they’re getting together, they’re close with each other, they’re not wearing masks,” he added, before echoing York’s point, albeit more delicately. “Yes, on the beach you can spread apart, but then there are the bars, the hotels, the romances.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parker Grass (@parkergrass) “We’re going to have another wave, because they’ll go back to their respective universities and homes, and there will be outbreaks,” he concluded.A representative from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, told The Daily Beast that while the university hadn’t banned spring travel, per se, it was hoping that students would not be as likely to do so.“We changed our academic calendar this year to limit potential travel-related spread of COVID-19 as much as possible,” said Owen Driscoll, assistant director, news and information at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in a statement. "We consistently urge our students to follow health and safety guidelines while away from campus, and we have extensive health and safety measures on campus—including a mask requirement, social distancing, health screenings, testing, and contact tracing operations—to limit spread of COVID-19.”The Daily Beast reached out to several other universities—Auburn University, Florida State, and the Universities of Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia—that canceled their Spring Breaks but did not receive a response.From afar, fear of repercussions on campus seemed mild, with sororities openly flouting their school’s policy, posting photo series from their official Instagram accounts suggesting that they endorsed Spring Break travel.Over the weekend, the Instagram account of Auburn’s Chi Omega sorority posted a picture of half a dozen girls in denim shorts and Birkenstocks relaxing by the Crepes du Soleil food truck at Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.“LIVING for these #WELLNESSDAY vibes!!” the caption said, a reference to the standalone class holiday Auburn had given its students in place of Spring Break. “Feeling well rested and ready for more adventures ahead this weekend! #ChiOmega.”In a statement to The Daily Beast, Auburn’s Chi Omega sorority said, “The health and safety of Chi Omega members is our top priority. The recent photos featured on our social media represent individuals living in close quarters/same households who have been adhering to COVID protocols. While neither Chi Omega nor Auburn University currently prohibit student travel, we expect each of our members to closely follow the guidance issued by the CDC, and this is something we communicate with them about regularly.”But the problem of traveling even with members of the same household, according to Schaffner, is that it rarely stays this way.Late last week, Parker Grass, a freshman at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, hit Seagrove Beach with one of his fraternity brothers and a mutual friend at the University of Georgia. They intentionally kept their group small because of COVID concerns, he told The Daily Beast.But the surprise highlight of the week, he said, was running across a group of guys from his same fraternity at Ole Miss. They started hanging out immediately.“One of the things I’m learning is that Oxford is totally opening up now. Things are really different there from what’s been going on in Knoxville,” Grass said, referring to the town where Ole Miss is located.And hanging out with Mississippians, especially in Florida, is now riskier than ever. Earlier this month, the Republican governors of Mississippi and Texas repealed their state’s mask mandates and lifted capacity restrictions on restaurants and bars. This move put them in the same league as Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s most vocal supporters and COVID’s most fervent deniers, has never instituted a mask mandate in the state and has allowed restaurants and bars to operate at 100 percent capacity since September.‘Granny Shouldn’t Be Out Here’: Spring Break Is Already Getting Wild“This is not a recipe for coherent, sane, cautious public health policy at the present time,” Schaffner told The Daily Beast.The Florida Department of Public Health, the health departments for Bay and Walton Counties, and the governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.Auburn’s Chi Omega sorority was far from alone in creatively interpreting their university’s wellness days. Dozens of students at Auburn and other colleges posted pictures with captions—if not actions—that acknowledged their celebrations were far from kosher.On Instagram, a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority at Auburn—which did not immediately respond to a request for comment—posted a picture of herself and 19 friends on Seagrove Beach, along with the caption, “happy wellness week.” And the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority at the University of Georgia used its official Instagram account to show off a photo series of beach-crazed members hugging in the tide, along with the caption, “an instructional break well spent.” The sorority did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.Although many of these photos appear to be taken from the openness and relative safety of the beach, both locals and college students stressed that’s far from the only place where pandemic-era Spring Break parties happen.In Panama City, where an anti-Spring Break ordinance passed in 2015 bans drinking on the beaches for the entire month of March, bars are a major social hub. And in towns where beach drinking is legal, underage drinking is still heavily policed, pushing a lot of the activity into condos and hotel rooms.“Drinking on the beach here, it’s a waste of time,” York, the bar owner, said.York said that this year had been quieter than Spring Breaks in the past, but he expected it to pick up throughout the month, even with college Spring Breaks technically off the calendars.“You think that’s going to stop them? They’ll still come down here,” he said.The irony, of course, is that for many students, the stress and restrictions brought about by COVID have made Spring Break feel even more like a necessity.“I don’t get to see a lot of my friends anymore,” said Grass who, unlike his travel companions, has spent much of his semester studying from home. “So going out to dinner and just not thinking about COVID and college, just living in the moment and having a good time—it’s been great.”For Jason Allen, a junior who flew in from the University of Utah, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, pinning down a highlight was tough. Hanging out on the beach was pretty great. And so were the clubs and “getting to meet people from around the U.S.”But the best part, he said, was the vacation from thinking about COVID.“It was honestly so in the moment that I did not worry about it too much,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The coronavirus is holding steady as America gets vaccinated

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe pace of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. has stabilized as vaccinations continue to ramp up.The big picture: We could make the next phase of COVID-19 easier on ourselves if we’d do a better job containing the virus now. But a safe return to some version of normalcy, even if it’s not as complete as it could be, is still close at hand, thanks to the vaccines.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: The U.S. is now adding about 55,000 new cases per day.The pace of new infections got better over the past week in 13 states, got worse in another 13, and held steady everywhere else.Michigan saw the biggest jump in new cases, at 53%. The biggest improvements came in Alabama, Arizona, California and Georgia, each of which saw a decline of over 30% in new cases per day.Nationwide, that averaged out to a 5% drop from the week before.Between the lines: The way to hasten the end of this pandemic is to contain the spread of the virus and keep pumping out vaccines.Ideally, we would contain it at a level below 55,000 new cases per day. That’s about the same rate of spread the U.S. was experiencing early last July, so we know from experience that 55,000 daily cases is a sufficient foundation for a major surge.But where we are now is a whole lot better than the dark days of December and January, and it may be about as good as it gets. After bringing new cases down dramatically over the course of February, the U.S. has been holding steady in about this range for a few weeks now.And the other half of the equation — vaccinations — is moving at lightning speed. The U.S. is now administering an average of almost 2.5 million shots per day.What we’re watching: Containing the spread more tightly in the meantime would help minimize the threat posed by variants of the virus, which likely will keep circulating for years, causing new flare-ups and in some cases requiring vaccine booster shots.But as long as Americans keep getting vaccinated in large numbers, the end of the pandemic, as we’ve experienced it over the past year, is well within reach.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Eric Trump is pushing for the family's Doral golf resort in Florida to be turned into a casino

    The expansive Miami Doral resort has been financially lagging for years and was especially hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Is Your Defined-Benefit Pension Plan Safe?

    Some defined-benefit pension plans are safer than others. Here is how to tell if a plan will be able to pay the retirement benefits it has promised.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling man to wear mask

    Police say the suspect "belligerently refused" to cooperate with a store policy that requires face masks inside the establishment, before stabbing the manager three times.

  • Dog walker heard 'scream' night Sarm Heslop vanished from boat in US Virgin Islands

    A ‘scream' was heard around the time Sarm Heslop went missing from a Catamaran on the US Virgin Islands, it has been revealed. A dog walker on the island of St John has come forward to say he heard a scream during the hours the 41-year-old British citizen vanished from her boyfriend’s Catamaran. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, had gone to sleep on the 47ft boat named the Siren Song on March 7th after having dinner with her American boyfriend Ryan Bane on the island. Mr Bane woke at 2am on March 8th after the anchor alarm of the luxury charter yacht went off and he discovered that Ms Heslop had vanished. At 11.46am, roughly ten hours later, he alerted the US Coast Guard and friends have since mounted a massive search with the help of local volunteers and police to find her. The Telegraph have now learnt that police, who had been criticised for not searching the boat for over a week, were made aware of a potential ‘scream’ during the hours she was unaccounted for. Desperate friends of Sarm said that on the night of her disappearance there was a dog walker on Frank’s Bay, where the boat was moored, who stated that at 1am he “heard a scream”. The man came forward with the information after her friends set up the FindSarmHeslop Facebook page. A spokesperson for the Virgin Islands Police Commissioner, said: “There may have been a noise before Sarm Heslop disappeared but we will not confirm nor deny this. “There are always noises in this place and it could be from any one of the vessels nearby in the harbour. “The noise was not reported at the time that it was allegedly heard by the passerby. “We have been asked about this noise that was heard at 1 am already. Again we cannot deny nor confirm this. “ Ms Heslop who is well travelled is described as a Caucasian female, around 5ft7 inches and has a tattoo on her left shoulder. Friends say she is a “strong swimmer” and “level-headed”. Flora Pickard, who had known the couple when they first met in Grenada last year said Mr Bane is “a total mess” since Ms Heslop went missing. “He can't even speak. He's like so, so sad,” she told the Telegraph. The police who have come under increased scrutiny following her disappearance said in a statement that they employ “competent and committed individuals who are relentlessly investigating all possible leads into Ms. Heslop’s disappearance”. Trevor Velinor, Virgin Islands Police Commissioner, added: “While we do have some concerns regarding the details thus far, detectives are thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. “We thank those who have provided information and urge others to come forward with any information they can provide, no matter if it seems insignificant.”

  • Cruise ship limits in Key West fall under home rule, county leaders say

    In the Florida Keys, elected leaders continue to speak out against two bills that would cancel out a decision by Key West voters to restrict cruise ship traffic to the island.

  • How Bristol Built a Better Dirt Track

    It's been 20 years since Speedway Motorsports did this, but this time the plans include NASCAR

  • ‘I’m a walking empanada.’ This Miami singer is bringing 305 cred to ‘American Idol’

    Cheer on the home team Sunday night as Yurisbel inches closer to the prize on “American Idol.”

  • Here's How to See This Year's Lyrid Meteor Shower Peak

    The nearly 3,000-year-old meteor shower is expected to reach its annual peak soon. Here's how to watch it.

  • Miami Beach throws more cops at spring break after shooting, crowd confrontation

    Concerned about spring break crowds and recent crimes that have angered Miami Beach residents, Mayor Dan Gelber said Wednesday that city and police officials are taking steps to maintain order in South Beach ahead of what could be another hectic weekend.

  • Peloton: Child killed in 'tragic' treadmill accident

    Boss of the home fitness equipment firm warns parents to keep children away from its machines.

  • Sofia Vergara Gives Her Ripped Jeans a Wild Twist in a Leopard Print Sweater & the Chunkiest Sneakers

    The actress traded her usual heels for a more comfortable footwear choice.

  • Spring breakers flood beaches as experts fear COVID-19 spread: 'We are definitely not out of the woods'

    Despite pleas from officials to avoid travel, many Americans are flooding beaches in Florida and Texas to enjoy their spring break. Here's what experts want you to know.

  • Allison Janney Says She Thinks 'Most of' the Reasons Mom Is Ending Are 'Probably Money'-Related

    "We sort of found out sooner than we thought we would," Allison Janney says of the Mom cast and crew learning the show had been canceled