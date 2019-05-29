If you’re following the Paleo Diet, Whole30, a low-carb diet, or a very low-carb diet like keto, you’re likely eating higher amounts of protein each day. But here’s the thing: When you cut carbs, your protein and fat intake has to increase in order to meet daily energy needs. There are only so many fat calories that you can add to a salad or a cauliflower bowl, so it’s often easier to incorporate extra protein into meals and snacks.

But what happens if you eat too much protein? Searching online generates conflicting and confusing results. Some sources advocate the importance of increasing protein—particularly if trying to lose weight—while others suggest your risk of developing osteoporosis, kidney issues or cancer increases. So which one is it? Turns out there’s a little bit of truth to both sides. Here’s what you need to know.

Risks of Eating Too Much Protein

Regularly consuming too much protein, especially from animal-based sources, is associated with several increased health conditions. Here are potential risks that may make you want to monitor your consumption more closely.

Poor Bone Health

Calcium loss in urine increases with higher protein intakes, so many are quick to suggest that consuming higher amounts of protein weakens bones and increases risk of osteoporosis. But the calcium-protein relationship isn’t that simple. Bones need both calcium and protein, and the increased risk appears to stem from consuming less calcium than recommended—not necessarily the protein amount. If fact, when calcium is consumed at recommended levels, research suggests that intakes at or above the RDA for protein play a key role in bone health and possible osteoporosis prevention.

Cancer Risk and Heart Disease

Cancer risk is associated with protein, but in regards to specific protein foods—not overall protein intake. Consuming more than 3.5 oz of red meats and processed meats (such as hot dogs) each day is significantly associated with increased risks for both colon and rectal cancers. However, consuming protein from plant sources (such as beans, soy, nuts, and seeds) is associated with a decreased risk for most cancers.

The relationship between heart disease and protein is similar; it’s the protein source that matters most largely because protein foods from animals have higher levels of saturated fats. These fats increase one’s risk for the development and progression of heart disease, so it’s not surprising that higher intakes from animal proteins are also associated with an increased risk.