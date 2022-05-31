What happens when Elon Musk moves markets with a tweet

Elon Musk's tweets move markets — from the auto industry to cryptocurrency, and even retail platforms like Etsy. We decoded six times Musk influenced the market with a tweet and what happened after.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IEA chief warns of summer fuel shortages and a triple energy crisis that will outstrip the oil shocks of the 1970s

    "We have an oil crisis, a gas crisis and an electricity crisis simultaneously," the International Energy Agency's head, Fatih Birol, told Der Spiegel.

  • Yogi Berra and the Inflation Conundrum: It Ain't Logistics or the Supply Chain

    I learned about supply/demand tables, yields per acre, fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis and technical analysis. In the 1970s inflation was driven by a number of supply shocks and a program in Washington of guns and butter. Oil prices and other commodities such as copper soared in price but CEOs got burned when prices quickly changed direction as deflation became ingrained.

  • As Gas Prices Rise, Costco & Sam’s Club Membership Costs Are Covered Just by Filling Up

    According to AAA, today's national average gas price is $4.622 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This is yet another new all-time high, up from $4.619 yesterday, $4.178 a month ago and $3.046...

  • Musk says China is leading EVs, but CEO of Chinese rival says not so fast

    He Xiaopeng, the CEO and founder of the Chinese EV company XPeng, said in response to Musk's comment that it will take 10 years for China to be a true global leader in EV.

  • 24 Food Service Workers Got Brutally Honest About The Difficulty Of Their Industry, And It's A Perspective You Don't Hear Enough

    "Most people who eat in restaurants could never be servers."View Entire Post ›

  • As McDonald’s Prices Go Up, Customers Are Taking Action

    When restaurants -- or really, any business -- sets prices, they take several factors into consideration. First, there's the cost of goods and labor used to create their menu items and serve the food....

  • Letting People Down In The Workplace Is Just Fine, Actually

    Allow us to paint you a picture. It’s Monday at 4 a.m. and you can’t sleep because you’ve got a high fever and your throat is on fire. You eventually roll out of bed, pick up your laptop, and log on for the day — camera off — because you’d rather work through your sickness than, heaven forbid, be a burden to your colleagues. But while we all know about burnout and that “work won’t love us back,” the drive to work ourselves to the bone really hits us is in our desire to keep the peace. Author Ale

  • Qatar Airways ready to see Airbus dispute through to trial

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Qatar Airways is ready to see its legal dispute with Airbus over flaws with the protective skin of A350 wide-body jets through to trial, the Gulf carrier said on Tuesday. Qatar Airways is suing the European planemaker in a UK court for $1 billion in damages after grounding about two dozen of its A350s experiencing the flaws, which it says raise safety concerns - something Airbus and European regulators deny. Until now, Qatar Airways has appeared broadly isolated in the dispute as other airlines continue to fly the jets, though the Gulf carrier has won some public encouragement from global airlines association IATA and rival Gulf carrier Emirates.

  • Russia's Gazprom cuts off natural-gas supply to the Netherlands after the Dutch refused to pay in rubles. Denmark could be next.

    Dutch trader GasTerra and Danish power company Orsted have both refused to comply with Putin's demand to pay for Russian natural gas in rubles.

  • Hendrick organization promotes senior executives to lead four key areas

    CONCORD, N.C. — In a move designed to strengthen his overall enterprise and support the growth of successful new business units, chairman and CEO Rick Hendrick has named four longtime senior executives to lead key areas within the organization. The new roles and responsibilities are effective immediately. Hendrick Motorsports president and COO Marshall Carlson, who […]

  • IBM Has to Pay BMC $1.6 Billion for Poaching AT&T Account

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. must pay $1.6 billion to BMC Software Inc. for swapping in its own software while servicing their mutual client, a federal judge ruled.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody W

  • 27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50

    If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...

  • California startup opening RTP facility, hiring on heels of $68M raise

    The company will open a 12,500-square-foot facility that will support sales, manufacturing, quality assurance and medical and regulatory affairs.

  • This Charlotte restaurant cited for live roaches, expired food during health inspection

    A Mecklenburg County Health Department inspector found a dead roach inside of raw meat in on Charlotte restaurant, documents show.

  • The Downsides of Retirement That Nobody Talks About

    The realities you face when you stop working might be a far cry from your retirement dream. Of course, retiring broke or not being able to retire at all are among the worst-case scenarios. But there...

  • Tattoos cleared for takeoff for Virgin Atlantic cabin crew—but not all body art will be allowed

    “At Virgin Atlantic, we want everyone to be themselves and know that they belong,” said chief people officer Estelle Hollingsworth.

  • Small oil traders are now making $20 million from a single shipment of Russian crude - 33 times more than before the war

    Smaller oil traders are making $20 million for each cargo load of Russian crude, and they're not even breaking EU sanctions.

  • I Don't Have a 401(k) and I Don't Care. Here's Why

    A 401(k) can be a great retirement savings tool if you have access to one, especially if your employer matches some of your contributions. Since I'm self-employed, I don't have access to a 401(k). This is a special type of retirement account only available to self-employed workers, and while it doesn't come with an employer match, it has other valuable benefits.

  • Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

    Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict. European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.

  • Distress in Singapore as Malaysia bans chicken export

    Diners in Singapore are bracing for prices of their national chicken-and-rice dish to soar as neighboring Malaysia prepares to block exports starting Wednesday to increase supplies in its own markets and hold down surging prices. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced last week that, beginning June 1, Malaysia will ban exports of 3.6 million chickens a month until domestic prices and production stabilize. The move is felt most in Singapore, which sources a third of its poultry from Malaysia.