What happens when you flush a public toilet? A plume of germs erupts 'like a rocket'

Stunning new video of bright green “toilet plume” particles highlight an invisible phenomenon that's easy to ignore, but might deserve more of your attention.

University of Colorado Boulder engineers studying the spread of fecal pathogens and health hazards associated with flushing pointed laser lights at a lid-less public restroom toilet, the same kind commonly seen in North American public restrooms, to illuminate rapid spreading tiny water droplets.

“We had expected these aerosol particles would just sort of float up, but they came out like a rocket,”  said Professor John Crimaldi, lead author on the study and head of the Ecological Fluid Dynamics Lab at CU Boulder. "Once you see these videos, you're never going to think about a toilet flush the same way again.”

Video shows how far and how fast particles fly when you flush

Until now, no one understood what the airborne particles above flushed toilets looked like and how they land on surrounding surfaces.

In what a school news release called a "spur-of-the-moment" experiment published in the journal Scientific Reports on Dec. 8, the research "made a big splash," providing the "first direct visualization" of a plume.

Researchers hope the study will lead to improved disinfection and ventilation strategies, or toilet and flush designs.

Photographs of the illuminated aerosol plume at ��= 2.8, 4.4, and 6.4 seconds after flush initiation, captured by a continuous wave laser and a commercial color camera.
What gets spread into the air when you flush?

Research published in 2013 by the University of Oklahoma and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found that fecal matter, along with various pathogens and water particles, can blast through the air and on surfaces after flushing the toilet without the lid on. Understanding the way these particles move is important for mitigating risk to exposure from pathogens like E. coli, C. difficile, noroviruses and adenoviruses.

Crimaldi said the goal of the study was to capture dramatic visuals of these smaller particles, which are hazardous because they float in the air for longer, can easily escape nose hairs and reach deep into one’s lungs.

Where do toilet particles go after you flush?

Energetic airborne particles from the plume made unpredictable movements, but mostly traveled upwards, rising to the lab’s ceiling, backward towards the rear wall, and outward, spreading forward from the ceiling and into the room.

A powerful green laser helps visualize the aerosol plumes from a toilet when it’s being flushed.
“We show that this thing is a much more energetic and rapidly spreading plume than even the people who knew about this understood,” Crimaldi said. “The goal of the toilet is to effectively remove waste from the bowl, but it's also doing the opposite, which is spraying a lot of contents upwards.”

Should you close the lid on the toilet when you flush?

A 2021 review of aerosol generation in public restrooms published in the American Institute of Physics found that closing the lid led to a decrease of bacteria but did not eliminate them from air samples completely, which suggests that droplets can still escape between a toilet cover and seat.

"This highlights the need for incorporating adequate ventilation in the design and operation of public spaces," the paper stated.

While the results of the University of Colorado research may be disconcerting, Crimaldi said, "The study provides experts in plumbing and public health with a consistent way to test improved plumbing design and disinfection and ventilation strategies, in order to reduce exposure risk to pathogens in public restrooms.”

A powerful green laser helps visualize the aerosol plumes from a toilet when it’s being flushed.
