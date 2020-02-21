What Happens If Joe Biden Flops in Nevada?

Tomorrow is the Nevada caucus, the third contest in the Democratic presidential primaries following Iowa and New Hampshire. The first state that is not overwhelmingly white, Nevada’s results will broaden the perspective on the Democratic field and determine the narrative of who will continue to be viable.

The latest poll from Nevada, conducted by Emerson College, has Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont in first place with 30%. Sanders, who has been the frontrunner since the start of February, has polled well among Hispanic voters since the start of the campaign.

After a significant drop-off, there’s a near tie between moderate candidates, former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden, who both come in at 17% and 16% respectively.

Following them are Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts with 12%, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 11%, and billionaire Tom Steyer with 10%. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is in last place with 2% of the vote. Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has opted not to compete in Nevada or next week’s South Carolina primary, instead putting his financial largesse behind Super Tuesday and other March contests.

