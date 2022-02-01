This is what happens when lightning, thundersnow strikes
Lightning occurs more often on land than sea and hits Florida more frequently than any other state.
Lightning occurs more often on land than sea and hits Florida more frequently than any other state.
“This avalanche also highlights why ... forecasters often hedge with ‘LOW does not mean NO.’”
Winter Storm Landon is expected to bring hazardous, perhaps impossible, driving conditions to northern Ohio Thursday with 8 to 18 inches of snow.
The month of February starts off with Arctic air returning to Western Canada while milder temperatures will infiltrate eastern sections from the Great Lakes to the Maritimes.
Rigid and bumpy, hundreds of pyrosomes, also known as "sea pickles" or "cockroaches of the sea," have recently been spotted on Oregon beaches.
Video showed wind hitting the aircraft as it tried to land, before it resumed its flight.Storm Corrie caused wind gusts of up to 75 mph in the North Sea.
Weather service says Winter Storm Landon could bring a foot of snow and inches of ice to northern Ohio.
Here's what New Yorkers should know if they want their adventure in the Sunshine State to go swimmingly.
The islands no longer resemble what I knew as a child, as high tides and storms gnaw constantly at the road. Around here, change is non-negotiable Driving North Carolina’s Highway 12. Photograph: Travis Dove/The Guardian A few months ago, I decided I wanted to drive the entirety of Highway 12 – a slim highway that snakes along North Carolina’s barrier islands – before the climate crisis alters it further. Though I spent much of my childhood on the southern part of North Carolina’s coast, these o
No matter where it falls in the spectrum, it will likely break into the top 25 recorded snowfalls since 1880.
Although experts say the weather won’t be comparable to last year’s freeze, there’s a winter storm watch from Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon and it’s important to be prepared.
A snowy owl was rescued on Green Bay's east side and is being cared for by the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, undergoing surgery and now recovering.
By taking into account how increasing surface temperatures will alter both humidity and a measure of the energy contained in the atmosphere, a new study finds the world is at a growing risk of extreme weather events.Driving the news: The study, published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, focuses on an integrated temperature and humidity metric.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The metric, researchers in China and the U.S. find, sh
Here's what we're watching as we await a potential winter storm.
Snowfall totals from the weekend storm ranged from 1.1 inches to 21 inches in New Jersey.
The wolf gained attention in December after the border wall blocked his path into Mexico. Mr. Goodbar is now recovering from a gunshot wound.
How much snow and sleet will Indianapolis get this week? Meteorologists said this week's storm will produce a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow.
Scientists recorded a single lightning flash lasting 17.1 seconds in June of 2020 over Uruguay and northern Argentina, becoming the longest lasting lightning flash ever recorded, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced. Why it matters: The strike was one of two new new lightning-related world records established by the WMO on Monday, the other being a lightning strike that covered around 477 miles in the southern U.S. on April 29, 2020.Stay on top of the latest market trends and ec
Changing salinity levels and impacts to plant and animal species are some concerns scientists have after the A-68a “megaberg” nearly crashed into South Georgia Island.
The snowstorm will likely bring a wide-range of snowfall totals to the Kansas City metro area. Some areas may see only a few inches while others could see nearly a foot.
The National Weather Service says travel in southern lower Michigan "will likely become very difficult to impossible" during the storm.