What Happens When Local Officials Can't Run Elections Because Of New GOP Laws

Paul Blumenthal
·7 min read

State and local officials took swift action in 2020 to ensure voters could access the polls with mail ballots and alternative voting options in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The result was a safe, secure, fraud-free election with the highest voter turnout in 100 years.

But instead of lauding election officials for their work under difficult circumstances, state Republican politicians across the country chose to scapegoat them and pass laws limiting their ability to respond to changing circumstances while threatening them with significant criminal sanctions to keep them in line. In some cases, Republicans stripped their state election officials of their powers entirely.

These new laws were all inspired by former President Donald Trump’s lie that the successful changes implemented by state and local election officials led to widespread election fraud in 2020. Republicans at all levels of government have refused to challenge the former president after his lies led to an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Instead, they’ve taken up his fight.

“There is absolutely no question that this is a reaction to the 2020 election and the Big Lie that somehow the election wasn’t legitimate,” said Lawrence Norden, an elections lawyer with the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit that backs voting rights. “There’s no question about that.”

The limitations on election officials, the new rules making it harder to vote, and the introduction of vague criminal penalties scaring people away from working the polls or running for a local election administration office are all a part of Trump’s ongoing campaign to delegitimize elections across the country.

“It’s driving thousands into retirement,” said Adrian Fontes, the former top elections official for Maricopa County, Arizona, and a Democrat now running for Arizona secretary of state. “It’s a less safe environment because of the mounting threats. It’s had a significantly negative effect. And it’s because Donald Trump doesn’t believe in democracy and neither do his supporters.”

Making It Harder To Make It Easier To Vote

Republicans targeted election officials&#39; discretion to allow absentee voting, including the use of ballot drop-boxes, after the 2020 election.&#xa0; (Photo: John Locher/Associated Press)
Republicans targeted election officials' discretion to allow absentee voting, including the use of ballot drop-boxes, after the 2020 election. (Photo: John Locher/Associated Press)

The restrictions on election officials fall into a handful of categories, according to Norden. First, there are the “restrictions on doing things that were done in 2020 to make it easier,” he says.

Republicans in Georgia, Iowa, Kansas and Texas banned or limited local officials from sending mail-in ballot applications to voters who don’t request them. Officials in Florida can no longer send mail-in ballots to voters who didn’t specifically request them. In Florida, Georgia, Iowa and Indiana, local election officials are now limited in their ability to place and run mail-in ballot drop boxes. Iowa, Montana and Texas all placed limits on the hours and locations of polling sites. And Georgia banned mobile voting sites, while Texas forbids drive-thru voting locations.

“In each case, it’s in reaction to how the particular thing impacted the 2020 election,” Norden said.

Texas’ bans on mailing absentee ballot applications, drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting sites came after Harris County, a large metropolitan area that is home to Houston and has trended heavily to Democrats in recent elections, deployed all three policies during the 2020 election to try and protect voters from the pandemic while maintaining their access to the polls.

In 2020, Georgia’s state board of elections voted to allow counties to deploy drop boxes during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent out mail-in ballot applications to all voters for the June 9 primary (although not the general election). The four big counties in the metro Atlanta area ― Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett ― set up 111 drop boxes to collect mail ballots for the general election. But now, the GOP-run state legislature has limited them to just 23 drop boxes.

“A lot of these restrictions can be argued against with common sense,” Fontes said. “What happens if a legislature prevents a local election official from moving an early voting location? What happens if a church serving as a polling site burns down? Local election officials have to be able to run the election.”

I don’t think there is any question that this is meant to chill the ability of election officials to do outreach to their voters and to ensure their voters can cast ballots.Lawrence Norden, elections lawyer with the Brennan Center for Justice

These new limits on local election officials could be rolled back if Congress passes the Freedom to Vote Act, a package of voting rights, redistricting and campaign finance reforms. By setting a national standard for voter access, the bill would not only prevent states from blocking local election officials who seek to ease voter access, but would actually require officials to increase access.

However, the law is currently stalled because all 50 Republican senators voted to filibuster it. There are also lawsuits filed in state and federal courts challenging all of these laws.

Stripping Officials Of Power

The second way that GOP-run states have limited election officials is to strip them of their power to run elections or threaten them with criminal sanctions.

In Arizona, Republicans stripped the authority to oversee elections from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, and gave it to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, for the 2022 election. In Georgia, the legislature booted Raffensperger from a seat on the state board of elections for the 2022 elections after he refused Trump’s entreaties to “find” enough votes to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

Notably, the Arizona and Georgia Republican legislatures only stripped their secretaries of state of their election oversight roles through 2022, when both offices are up for election. In each case, there are Republicans running for the office who openly embrace Trump’s election fraud lies and could regain election oversight authority in time for a third Trump presidential run, if they win.

Republicans in Kansas and Kentucky also placed new limits on their Democratic governors’ ability to issue election-related emergency orders connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Georgia, Republicans made it easier to purge local officials and replace them on a partisan basis. There is already a preliminary effort to purge election officials in Fulton County, the state’s most populous county and home to Atlanta, and replace them with people more amenable to the Republican-run legislature.

Republicans in Texas banned drive-thru voting in 2021 after Harris County officials used it to help people vote safely in 2020.&#xa0; (Photo: David J. Phillip/Associated Press)
Republicans in Texas banned drive-thru voting in 2021 after Harris County officials used it to help people vote safely in 2020. (Photo: David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

In Iowa, Republicans didn’t directly strip local election officials of their ability to run elections but chose instead to hang the threat of criminal sanction and fines up to $10,000 over their heads. County auditors, who run local elections and have had some discretion in implementing election rules in the past, must now solely follow guidance from the Iowa secretary of state or face potential criminal penalties.

“I don’t think there is any question that this is meant to chill the ability of election officials to do outreach to their voters and to ensure their voters can cast ballots,” Norden said. “And to just scapegoat them for election results that some voters might not like and make them villains.”

For Roxanna Moritz, the former Scott County auditor and an Iowa Democrat, the new law threatening fines and criminal charges for technical infractions was the last straw. Already burned out from the COVID-19 pandemic, the lies about election fraud that began long before Trump lost the 2020 election and the constant threats from Trump supporters targeting her and her office, Moritz decided to retire despite winning reelection for a fourth time in November.

Moritz is currently under investigation for approving $3 extra pay per hour for election workers without getting approval from Scott County’s board of supervisors during the crush of the pandemic in 2020. While working 75-80 hour weeks, she said, she forgot to inform the board of a pay raise for the smaller pool of workers who still signed up to work during the pandemic. Under the new law, it’s possible Moriz could face significant sanction for boosting workers’ pay without notice to the board, although the law does state that misconduct must be “willful.”

“It was really hard to leave the way that I left,” Moritz said. “I had just got reelected and I feel like I let my constituency down by doing what I did. But I was not prepared, if I made an honest mistake, being taken to the woodshed and possibly being fined $10,000 and charged with a felony.”

More election officials may look for the door, Moritz believes, as Republicans continue to scapegoat them and as the harassment they face keeps mounting.

“As soon as anyone gets charged, it will be the end of anyone wanting to step forward just in case they make a mistake,” Mortiz said.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden admin seeks to block Florida's penalties on school mask mandates

    The U.S. Department of Education filed a complaint Thursday urging an administrative judge to block Florida from withholding federal funds from two school districts for implementing mask mandates.Driving the news: "The Florida Department of Education has unlawfully — and explicitly — reduced the amount of state aid provided to Florida school districts based on their receipt of federal funds," according to the complaint.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mark

  • An Arizona Capitol riot defendant will be first rioter with Proud Boys ties to plead guilty, lawyer says

    Last month, Micajah Jackson appeared at a "Justice for January 6" rally in Arizona where he falsely claimed the US government orchestrated a "coup."

  • Greg Norman and Saudi-backed golf series eye Trump courses for breakaway tournaments

    Saudi golf officials, led by new CEO Greg Norman, met with Eric Trump in New York earlier this week with a view to hosting some of the breakaway tournaments at the golf clubs owned and run by the Trump family.

  • NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

    None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. CLAIM: Dr. Anthony Fauci’s experiments include one that magnified terror in the brains of monkeys and subjected them to frightening stimuli. THE FACTS: A tweet that circulated widely across platforms this week falsely suggested a study decried by animal activists was among “Fauci’s experiments,” despite the fact that the nation's top infectious disease expert had no part in the research, nor did the institute he directs, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

  • Kentucky Supreme Court says jails can’t charge fees to inmates who weren’t convicted

    The Kentucky Supreme Court said the Clark County jail erred by billing a man $4,008 in housing and booking fees after charges were dropped and he was released.

  • Letters to the Editor: What do Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema really want?

    It's terrible that two 'moderate' Democratic senators are able to hold up the president's vastly popular domestic agenda, readers say.

  • Lawmaker Who Pushed for Election 'Audit' Abruptly Resigns, Citing 'Attacks' on Wife and Family

    Despite no proof of wrongdoing, Rep. Steve Christiansen continued to argue that the vote in his state was not "clean"

  • Facebook changed its name to 'Meta' - and celebrities, politicians, and brands quickly roasted it

    "And it was on that day that 'that's so meta' went from being an interesting observation to a devastating insult," YouTuber Hank Green tweeted.

  • 691 people have been charged in the Capitol insurrection so far. This searchable table shows them all.

    Thousands of pro-Trump supporters descended on the US Capitol on January 6. Nine months later, 691 people have been charged with crimes.

  • The Fight Between Texas and Wall Street Is About to Get Bigger

    (Bloomberg) -- Outside San Antonio this month, a veteran of Texas politics got so upset about Wall Street’s retreat from fossil fuels that he compared the oil industry’s fight for funding to the civil rights struggle. Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityIn Dallas, a hed

  • Abortions in Texas dropped by half in month after ban took effect, research finds

    The number of clinic-performed abortions in Texas decreased by about 50% in September — the month the state's near total ban on the procedure went into effect — when compared with the same month last year, according to research from the Texas Policy Evaluation Project.Driving the news: The Texas ban, which effectively bars the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, is the most restrictive law allowed to be enforced since the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade case legalized abortion in the U.S.Get marke

  • Texas AG Paxton steps in it on 2020 election, employee lawsuit. Had enough yet, GOP?

    The attorney general thinks that he’s above the law and that Donald Trump was “overthrown.” At what point do Republicans see a liability? [Opinion]

  • Letters to the Editor: Some arguments for preserving South L.A. have a familiar, racially-charged ring

    Readers discuss concerns about Black property owners in South L.A. selling to buyers who come from different neighborhoods.

  • US intel doesn't expect to determine origins of COVID-19

    Barring an unforeseen breakthrough, intelligence agencies won’t be able to conclude whether COVID-19 spread by animal-to-human transmission or leaked from a lab, officials said Friday in releasing a fuller version of their review into the origins of the pandemic. The paper issued by the Director of National Intelligence elaborates on findings released in August of a 90-day review ordered by President Joe Biden. China has resisted global pressure to cooperate fully with investigations into the pandemic or provide access to genetic sequences of coronaviruses kept at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which remains a subject of speculation for its research and reported safety problems.

  • Drew Barrymore on the 'Halloween Miracle' at Pumpkin Patch That Made Her and Daughter, 9, Cry

    The actress explains why her parenting moment didn't go as planned when she tried to teach daughter Olive, 9, a life lesson at the pumpkin patch

  • Family of Charlotte man killed by police appeals after judge rules shooting justified

    Ruben Galindo was holding an unloaded gun when he was fatally shot outside his north Charlotte home in 2017. Here’s an update on the lawsuit.

  • 9 standouts from Packers’ 24-21 win over Cardinals

    Highlighting the top standouts from the Packers' win over the Cardinals.

  • Pewaukee man arrested, charged with sexual assault of family friend's child

    Investigators believe James Wicht, 51, of Pewaukee, assaulted multiple children dating back many years.

  • Republican U.S. Rep. Kinzinger, who voted to impeach Trump, will not seek re-election

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Friday said he would not seek re-election in 2022. The Illinois congressman, who also bucked party leadership by joining a House of Representatives panel investigating the Capitol riot, lamented national divisions in announcing his exit. "I cannot focus on both a re-election to Congress and a broader fight nationwide," Kinzinger, 43, said in a video posted on Twitter.

  • Biden and Pope Francis joke, exchange gifts

    The Vatican said the private meeting lasted one hour and 15 minutes and then about another 15 minutes were spent for picture taking and the exchange of gifts in the presence of other members of the delegation, such as Biden's wife, Jill.The Pope's meeting with former President Donald Trump in 2017 lasted about 30 minutes and one with Barack Obama in 2014 lasted about 50 minutes.During Biden's meeting, Biden gave the pope a "command coin" sometimes awarded to soldiers and leaders and told him: "You are the most significant warrior for peace I've ever met."Citing what he said was a tradition linked to the coin, he joked with the pope, saying: "Next time I see you, if you don't have it, you have to buy the drinks (but) I'm the only Irishman you've ever met who's never had a drink..."The two also met as the as a debate rages in the U.S. about abortion rights, which Biden, who is Catholic supports.