What happens next now that Donald Trump has been arrested

Donald Trump will become the first former president of the United States to be charged with a crime

Donald Trump has been indicted in New York for allegedly covering up hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign and is now facing criminal charges.

The former president pleaded not guilty to 34 charges in a brief hearing, before flying back to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The Telegraph takes a look below at what happens next.

What happens after the arrest?

Following the hearing Mr Trump flew back to Mar-a-Lago to address the nation following his indictment.

In a room packed full of his supporters, and members of his family, Mr Trump claimed he was the victim of election interference and lashed out at Alvin Bragg, the New York prosecutor bringing criminal charges against him.

"I never thought anything like this could happen in America," Mr Trump said. "The only crime that I've committed has been to fearlessly defend our nation against those who seek to destroy it."

When will the next hearing take place?

The next hearing is set to take place on December 4.

Where will the trial take place?

It is due to be held in Manhattan, where he fared badly in the 2020 presidential election, winning only 22.6 per cent of votes cast. His legal team want the trial shifted to the more conservative borough of Staten Island.

Could Mr Trump go to jail?

If convicted on felony charges of falsifying business records to commit another offence, such as violating campaign finance laws, the former president faces a potential four-year jail term.

But experts believe there is no chance, even if convicted on these charges, of Mr Trump being sent to prison. He does not have a criminal record and the alleged offences are non-violent.

Is this the end of his legal problems?

No. A Grand Jury in Georgia is examining allegations that Mr Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in the state.

He was taped asking Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, to “find” the 11,870 votes necessary to reverse the result.

Jack Smith, a war crimes investigator, has been appointed special counsel with the task of examining the January 6 insurrection.

The use of “fake electors” from states which Mr Trump claims he won – despite the official results showing otherwise – is also under investigation.

In addition, the Justice Department is examining his removal of classified documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

If convicted could Mr Trump still run for president?

Yes. The constitution does not bar a natural-born citizen over 35 from running for the White House.

But there is a qualification.

The 14th Amendment, passed after the Civil War, contains a clause barring anyone who “engaged in insurrection” from office.