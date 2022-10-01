What happens next after Putin’s annexations in Ukraine

11
Ellen Mitchell
·6 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s move Friday to annex parts of southern and eastern Ukraine amid Moscow’s war in the country has elevated the stakes of the conflict, threatening to bring the Kremlin’s struggling military campaign closer to the doorsteps of the West.

The stunning move has prompted a flurry of activity across the globe, including new U.S. and Group of Seven (G7) sanctions targeting Russian government and military officials and their family members, international condemnation, calls for more weapons for Kyiv and a fresh push from Ukraine to join the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO).

But Putin’s actions — an indication he has dug in his heels in his military campaign against Ukraine — have much broader and longer-term repercussions for the future, experts say. What exactly those will be, however, are hard to discern, with experts expressing a deep uncertainty over where the situation will go from here.

“I think there will be continued warnings about breaking any of the red lines that have been put down. And there will be, I think, further strengthening of sanctions . . . Beyond that, it’s hard to anticipate exactly what might happen,” said career ambassador Thomas Pickering, who served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations as well as Russia.

Putin on Friday signed four “ascension treaties” to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine after holding sham referendums in the areas.

“This is the will of millions of people,” Putin told hundreds of dignitaries amid a lavish ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Much of the world, including members of the G7 and the European Union, have already vowed to never recognize the land grab, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the move a “farce.”

“The entire territory of our country will be liberated,” Zelensky promised in a pre-recorded video released after Putin’s speech

The annexations are the biggest territory grab in Europe since World War II and come as Putin has grown increasingly aggressive in his rhetoric due to a markedly successful Ukrainian counteroffensive earlier this month that took back large swaths of ground and forced Moscow’s forces to retreat.

Putin continued that saber rattling in a speech laden with anti-Western sentiments, pledging to defend the newly claimed regions with “all available means,” a non-veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.

Russia has dangled the threat of an attack with a nuclear weapon since the start of its invasion of Ukraine, but the new land steal has spiked fears over how Moscow will respond to attacks in these territories now declared part of the Kremlin.

“Would he actually go to the use of nuclear weapons? Nobody knows. But it remains obviously something that he’s unprepared now to take off the table,” Pickering told The Hill.

Another question raised is whether the Russians will stick to their messaging that taking the eastern-most area of Ukraine known as the Donbass remains the limited objective of their invasion, as suggested in Putin’s speech. The Kremlin has focused on taking the area since its failed campaign to topple Kyiv, but it’s unclear whether Moscow will be open to ending the war should that be achieved.

“Would that in its own way lead to discussions that could take place diplomatically over next steps that might tone things down? I think that’s a very optimistic view, but a moment not very likely given Mr. Putin’s dug in responses on every development that has taken place of upping the ante,” Pickering noted.

Also undetermined is the renewed debate over whether NATO should allow Ukraine to join after the country on Friday announced it will file an expedited application to the military alliance, which Kyiv has sought to enter since Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

The United States quickly urged that such a process “should be taken up at a different time,” according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

“Right now, our view is that the best way for us to support Ukraine is through practical, on-the-ground support in Ukraine and that the process in Brussels should be taken up at a different time,” Sullivan told reporters Friday.

But Jonathan Katz, director of Democracy Initiatives and a senior fellow with The German Marshall Fund of the United States, said Ukraine’s NATO bid is a serious application in the wake of Putin’s speech and amid his ongoing desperate bids to make gains in a war that has become bogged down in its seventh month.

“It is not far-fetched that Ukraine — which will need security guarantees going forward, given Russia’s unrelenting war and Mr. Putin’s unwillingness to end this cycle of violence against Ukraine — they will need to be given some type of security guarantee and NATO is the place to do that,” Katz said.

“It must be taken seriously. . . . how can anyone think that Ukrainians, or the West, the transatlantic community, can be safe with Mr. Putin doing what he’s doing,” he added.

The issue will likely come up at a meeting of defense ministers for the North Atlantic Council (NAC) Oct. 12 and 13 at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

For now, U.S. and Western officials say they are focusing on crippling Russia through economic means, with the Biden administration on Friday announcing a new round of sanctions.

The sanctions, which come from the departments of Treasury, Commerce and State and in coordination with members of the G7, are meant to target Moscow’s decisionmakers, Putin’s allies and entities that support Russia’s military-industrial complex.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions are a clear warning that there will be “costs for any individual, entity, or country that provides political or economic support to Russia as a result of its illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory.”

One thing’s certain in the aftermath of Putin’s move: continued U.S. support to Ukraine.

The House on Friday passed a stopgap spending bill to stave off a government shutdown that included another $12.3 billion in aid for Ukraine.

News also broke Friday that the Pentagon was preparing to step up efforts to train and equip Ukrainian troops through a proposal to create a new command based in Germany, as The New York Times reported. Such a command, which would be led by a top U.S. general, would streamline the current patchwork of training and assistance given to the Ukrainian military by the U.S. and allies since Russia attacked the country in February, according to the Times.

And House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Friday called for the U.S. and its allies to send Ukraine weapons it has so far held off from providing over fears doing so could escalate Russia’s ire.

“I urge the Biden administration to finally provide longer-range artillery, like [Army Tactical Missile System]. And I also urge key allies to immediately transfer much-needed systems, including German Leopard tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles,” McCaul said in a statement.

Earlier this week the administration pledged another $1.1 million in lethal aid to the embattled country, bringing the total Pentagon commitment to Ukraine to more than $16 billion since February.

The latest dollars will go to contracts for weapons to be delivered over the next several years — a signal that the U.S. believes Russia will continue to threaten Ukraine and the region for years to come.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Recommended Stories

  • American talks about capture while in Ukraine

    One of two American veterans released from Russian captivity after being captured in Ukraine says they both prayed for death during the brutal ride to freedom. (Sept. 30)

  • Putin speech: What time is it and what is he going to say about annexing Ukraine?

    Vladimir Putin is due to announce the annexation of four more areas of Ukraine following what have been branded 'sham' referendums.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Says Four Regions’ Annexation Is ‘Forever’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia is annexing four occupied regions in Ukraine “forever” and repeated warnings that Moscow will use all available means to defend the territories. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 Years

  • Putin Just Seized One-Fifth of Ukraine But Biden’s Still Betting Sanctions Can Stop Him

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyFaced with mounting economic costs from sanctions on the Russian government and increasingly explicit nuclear threats from the Kremlin, the Biden administration still believes that a war of attrition is the only way to beat Vladimir Putin.The newest tranche of sanctions punishing Russia for its illegal annexation of four Ukrainian provinces won’t turn the tide in the war, administration officials said on Friday, but are the safest way to

  • Putin declares there are 4 new regions of Russia at ceremony to formally annex parts of Ukraine

    Russia is annexing regions that make up around 15% of Ukraine's remaining territory, excluding parts that Russia previously annexed.

  • A Strong Dollar Spells Trouble for Some U.S. Companies

    A surging U.S. dollar is a challenge for companies that rely heavily on overseas sales, such as Mondelez International and Booking Holdings.

  • MacKenzie Scott, Ex-Wife of Jeff Bezos, Files for Divorce From Her 2nd Husband

    Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who was previously married to Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, has filed for divorce from her second husband.

  • Rockets hit residence of Russian-appointed puppet in Kherson Oblast, killing him

    FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:49 On Friday night, 30 September, two rockets hit the room of the building where Deputy Head of Security Affairs of Kherson Oblast and an ex-FSB [Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation] employee had lived.

  • Ukraine war ― live: Zelensky applies to join Nato after Russia annexes 4 regions

    Kyiv wants fast-track Nato membership, branding annexation ceremony ‘Kremlin freak show’ devoid of legal meaning

  • UN chief urges Yemen's warring sides to renew expiring truce

    The U.N. chief is strongly urging Yemen’s warring parties to not only renew but expand a truce that expires Sunday, saying it has brought the longest period of relative calm since the conflict began in 2014. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels should prioritize the national interests of the Yemeni people and “choose peace for good.” Yemen’s brutal civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of northern Yemen and forced the government into exile.

  • Latvia goes to polls amid growing rift between Latvian majority and Russian minority

    Latvians will vote in parliamentary elections on Saturday, with polls predicting that Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins's centre-right New Unity party will win the most votes, enabling him to continue his coalition with the conservative National Alliance. A victory for Karins could widen a growing rift between the Latvian majority and Latvia's Russian-speaking minority over their place in society. The first Latvian head of government to survive a full four-year term, Karins is benefitting from driving the country's hawkish stance against Russia, its amid widespread national anger over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Republicans push Biden to use $2.1 billion Ukraine aid set to expire

    Republicans warn Biden against letting $2.1 billion in Ukraine military aid expire, urging the White House to use it to send Kyiv long-range missiles.

  • Apple falls after Bank of America downgrades the iPhone maker on indications of a slowdown in consumer spending

    Bank of America cut its Apple rating to neutral from buy and lowered its price objective by 14% to $160 a share.

  • NATO condemns Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian regions: ‘This land grab is illegal and illegitimate’

    At a press conference on Friday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian regions “illegal and illegitimate,” and said the alliance would not recognize the territories as a part of Russia. “These lands are Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris commends US alliance with 'Republic of North Korea' in DMZ speech gaffe

    Vice President Kamala Harris accidentally commended "the Republic of North Korea" while visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in South Korea on Thursday as her trip to Asia ended.

  • North Korea fires fourth round of ballistic missiles this week

    North Korea fired its fourth round of ballistic missiles in the past week on Saturday local time, the State Department confirmed. A State Department spokesperson said the United States condemns the launches, along with the five missiles North Korea launched on three other occasions since Sunday. The Associated Press reported that South Korean and Japanese…

  • Burkina Faso unrest: Military officers remove leader Damiba

    An army captain has announced the removal of the country's military leader Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba.

  • IOC's Bach eyes return to sports for anti-war Russians

    Russian athletes who do not endorse their country’s war in Ukraine could be accepted back into international sports, IOC president Thomas Bach said in an interview published Friday. “It’s about having athletes with a Russian passport who do not support the war back in competition,” Bach told Italian daily Corriere della Sera, adding, “We have to think about the future.” Most sports followed International Olympic Committee advice in February and banned Russian team and athletes from their events within days of the country’s military invasion of Ukraine.

  • North Korea Fires Two More Missiles, Adding to Barrage This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles Saturday, adding to one of its biggest weekly barrages that marked a return to provocations as global attention was diverted to Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27

  • Exclusive-Europe braces for mobile network blackouts - sources

    Once unthinkable, mobile phones could go dark around Europe this winter if power cuts or energy rationing knocks out parts of the mobile networks across the region. Russia's decision to halt gas supplies via Europe's key supply route in the wake of the Ukraine conflict has increased the chances of power shortages. In France, the situation is made worse by several nuclear power plants shutting down for maintenance.