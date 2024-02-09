What happens when Republicans say one thing and do something else? Hypocrisy. | Letters

Hypocrisy, hallmark of US politics

Sometimes it is hard to believe the hypocrisy of American politicians. There were two news stories recently that highlighted the true seriousness of some elected officials. The first was the Senate committee hearings with the heads of various social media companies. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., began his questioning of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg by stating, "You have blood on your hands. You have a product that's killing people." If he really believes what he is saying I am sure he is already scheduling the same meeting with America gun manufacturers.

The second is the deployment to Texas of Florida National and State guards to help secure the southern border. Our Governor stood in a press conference expressing outrage over this "invasion" of migrants. If he honestly is concerned in changing the situation, I am sure he is working the phones day and night imploring our Senate and House delegations to support the bipartisan border security bill being developed in the Senate. My sense is he is more concerned in photo ops and than solutions. The public needs to realize these are not serious people.

Ed Brookes, Lake Worth

Libraries remain community asset

I am writing to express my profound gratitude for the invaluable role my local Boca Raton Library played in transforming the life of a person in need. Recently, a member of our community facing significant challenges, including homelessness, found solace within the walls of our library. The library’s dedicated staff provided resources and a welcoming environment. Aiding job searches, connecting with social services, or simply offering a quiet space for reflection, the library became a lifeline. It is heartening to witness the library’s continued relevance as a community hub for those seeking assistance. This experience underscores the importance of preserving and enhancing our libraries, ensuring they remain accessible and supportive for all. Let us celebrate and invest in these vital institutions that contribute to the well-being of our community members. Seeing this needy person’s ear-to-ear smile as he achieved success was truly priceless and something I will always remember.

Patrick Byrnes, Boca Raton

Who cares where a president comes from?

Your piece by Bill Cotterell on the lack of presidents who were Florida natives is a complete waste or 28 column inches of Opinion page. Who cares whether the Presidential candidate came from Florida? On the list of attributes which I would consider for a presidential candidate, their state is at the extreme bottom of the list. I know the budget is tight but you can do better.

Martin Kladko Wellington

Pets need Valentine's Day love, too

On Valentine’s Day, don’t forget to celebrate the four-legged family members who offer us unconditional love. In honor of the holiday, spend some quality time with the furry love of your life, volunteer at your local shelter or consider adopting a pet to save a life and bring even more love into your home and heart.

Dr. Robin Ganzert is president and CEO of American Humane in West Palm Beach.

