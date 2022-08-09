What Happens to My Social Security if I Remarry?

sweet ice cream photography / Unsplash

Getting remarried brings excitement — and decisions. That’s especially true when it comes to Social Security benefits.

According to a blog on the SSA’s Social Security Matters website, remarrying might affect your benefits regarding the following:

1. Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Payments

The amount of your SSI payment might change as a result of your new spouse’s income and resources. If you and your spouse both get SSI, your payment amount will change from an individual rate to a couple’s rate.

2. Widow/Widower, or Divorced Widow/Widower Payments

Your age plays a big part in this aspect of your Social Security benefits. If you remarry before age 50, you won’t be entitled to survivor’s or disability benefits unless you divorce. If you remarry between 50 and 59, you can’t get benefits unless the marriage ends. In this case, you might become entitled or re-entitled to benefits on your prior deceased spouse’s earnings record. Your benefits begin the first month in which the subsequent marriage ended if all entitlement requirements are met. If you remarry after age 60, you can still become entitled to benefits on your prior deceased spouse’s Social Security earnings record.

3. Divorced Spouse’s Benefits

As a general rule, if you remarry, then you will no longer receive benefits paid to you from your prior spouse’s account. However, your ex-spouse can still receive your benefits if certain qualifications are met, including that the marriage lasted 10 years or longer; your ex-spouse is unmarried; and your ex-spouse is 62 or older.

4. Children’s Benefits (Under Age 18 or Student Ages 18 or 19)

Children’s benefits end when a child marries. This is the case regardless of whether or not you remarry.

For more information, visit the SSA’s benefits page.

