What Happens When You Stop Making Credit Card Payments?





Whether the reason is a layoff, a medical emergency or a pile of debt that is more than you can afford, struggling to pay credit card bills is a problem many people face. When you quit making credit card payments, you can be charged late fees and higher interest rates and take a hit on your credit. If delinquency continues for more than a few months, your account may go to collections or be charged off, and you may be sued.

Brent Vallat, head of lending at Varo Money Inc., a provider of mobile banking services, says credit card issuers understand that sometimes people face circumstances where money gets tight.

"However," Vallat adds, "there's a huge difference between the willingness to pay at least some of your bill versus stopping your payments altogether and going into default." Ideally, you want to keep paying your credit card bills, even if you're covering only the minimum amount due.

The Stages of Credit Card Delinquency

A credit card payment is considered late if it's past due by at least 30 days.

If you look at your credit report, this is how the credit bureaus traditionally list late payments:

-- 30 to 59 days late

-- 60 to 89 days late

-- 90 to 119 days late

-- 120 to 149 days late

-- 150 to 179 days late

-- 180-plus days late (charge-off)

By the way, your credit report won't show a payment that's up to 29 days late. However, your card issuer may contact you to remind you of your late payment.

What Happens at 30 Days Late

If you miss a credit card payment by 30 to 59 days, the card issuer will probably charge a late fee and the interest you owe on the balance.

"If there's a valid reason you missed the payment, you might call your credit card company and explain the situation, and they may waive the fee as a courtesy, especially if you have been a good customer and get current on your account," Vallat says.

But you can pretty much count on the card issuer telling the three major credit reporting bureaus -- Equifax, Experian and TransUnion -- that you were at least 30 days late in paying your bill.

Once a late payment shows up on your credit report, your credit score could drop. This is because payment history comprises 35 percent of your total FICO score and is the biggest factor affecting it.

Several details determine the impact of a late payment on your score, including how late the payment was, how recent it happened and how often you've made late payments. One recent late payment could harm your FICO score more than several late payments made years ago.

Your credit rating matters too, as cardholders with good credit may see a more significant drop than cardholders with lower credit scores. A cardholder with a 680 credit score could a drop of 60 to 80 points with a 30-day delinquency. With a 780 credit score, the same delinquency could result in a drop of 90 to 110 points.

A history of late payments is worse than a single slip-up. If you continue making on-time payments after a slip-up, creditors can see that you simply made a mistake and are less likely to view your late payment as an indicator of future risk.

A single payment made past the 30-day mark can linger on your credit report for seven years, according to Experian.

What Happens at 60 Days Late

As you'd expect, the financial pain of a credit card payment that's 60 days late is worse than it is for a payment that's 30 days late.

Aside from late fees, which are usually $25 to $38 a month, your interest rate will likely go up.

At the 60-day mark, your credit card issuer might bump up your interest rate to a penalty APR -- and it can be costly. A penalty APR can jump as high as 29.99 percent. And you might be stuck with the penalty APR for up to six months before the card issuer assesses whether to lower the interest rate.

The higher penalty APR will boost the cost of your credit card debt and stretch out the amount of time to pay off the debt.

As with 30-day late payments, 60-day late payments will damage your credit in the short term, but it can bounce back relatively easily once you make payments regularly.

Just know that the period before your payment shifts from the 60- to 90-day late stage might be your last chance to avoid your account being turned over to a collection agency. However, a credit card issuer typically handles attempts to collect late payments on its own until you've reached the 180-day point.