What happens when a student brings a gun to school in JCPS?

A student brings a gun to school.

What happens next?

Here’s how Jefferson County Public Schools responds to weapons violations.

More:Kentucky to separate youths in detention facilities by level of crime

What happens when a JCPS student brings a gun to school?

Each student caught with a firearm gets cited because it is a Class D felony to carry a weapon on school grounds. This citation either comes from outside law enforcement such as Louisville Metro Police or from one of the district’s sworn law enforcement officers on their in-house security team, JCPS spokesperson Carolyn Callahan said.

After the citation, the situation moves to the criminal or juvenile justice system.

What happens to guns found at JCPS schools?

Each firearm found on a student is confiscated, Callahan said, and turned over to LMPD so the police can run ballistics on it.

The process is an investigative tool LMPD uses to help solve crimes, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said.

Under state law, unlawful possession of a weapon at a school is punishable by up to five years in jail or a $10,000 fine.

More:Beshear makes more Kentucky juvenile detention center changes, including worker raises

Does JCPS expel students for bringing guns to school?

Under federal law, students caught with a weapon are required to be expelled from their school for at least a year. But that does not mean they are simply left to sit at home for a year.

Kentucky law requires districts to find a way to provide expelled students with some sort of academic services during that time. Placing students in alternative programs is one way to do that.

Districts are also allowed to opt out of providing services in certain circumstances, including the student bringing a weapon to school, but state data suggests districts rarely take this path.

Background:What does 'heightened security' mean at JCPS schools?

In JCPS, students caught with guns are pulled from their current school and assigned to one of the district’s alternative schools for a year.

Story continues

After that year, if the student hasn’t graduated, they can leave the alternative school and go to a different school in JCPS but cannot return to their original school.

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: What happens when a student brings a gun to school in JCPS?