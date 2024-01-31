What happens to your student loan debt when you drop out? It'll probably get bigger.

Student loan debt for more than a million college dropouts grew by nearly $1 billion in recent years, according to a new report.

The amount people owe if they don't finish college balloons, the report shows. It offers a fresh glimpse into how college completion rates have spurred America's student loan crisis, as the Biden administration mulls what factors to consider in crafting new forms of debt relief.

According to the report, college students who took out loans between 2013 and 2015 but never finished their degrees collectively owed $918 million more than they first borrowed. That number was tallied four years after they started paying back their loans.

For college graduates, the trends are much different. Students who took out loans during the same period but went on to complete their degrees collectively owed $3.2 billion less than they first borrowed.

The findings were published Wednesday by the Higher Education Advisory Group, a research and consulting firm. The study was commissioned by the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. Using federal databases, the group compiled information on millions of student loan borrowers at nearly 2,000 colleges and universities.

The takeaway? The findings underscore just how important finishing school is if you're going to pay off student loans, according to Michael Itzkowitz, a former Education Department official who authored the report.

“The bottom line is the student debt crisis is getting out of control,” Itzkowitz said. “One of the main culprits is students who don’t complete their college degree.”

Be wary of for-profit colleges, data suggests

The study also narrows in on a central topic in the student-loan debate: earning potential, or how much money college students can expect to earn after they graduate and land a job.

While colleges usually don’t make explicit promises about how much money graduates of certain programs can expect to make once they finish their degrees, some schools are more misleading about earning potential than others.

Paying lots of money for a college degree carries different risks depending on what college a person attends. At both public and private institutions, the data indicates that dropping out leaves thousands of students with more debt than they took on in the first place. Graduating, on the other hand, helps students chip away at their debt.

There’s an exception to the trend, though: for-profit colleges. Regardless of whether students finish their degrees, graduates of those types of schools see their student loan debt grow by roughly the same amount.

Fresh talks are underway at the Education Department to consider slapping more regulations on for-profit schools. Those discussions are set to continue through March.

Zachary Schermele is a breaking news and education reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach him by email at zschermele@usatoday.com. Follow him on X at @ZachSchermele.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Student loan debt's crippling effects hit college dropouts extra hard