What happens if TSA finds a gun? Record number seized from Florida airports in 2022.

A record number of guns were intercepted at airport checkpoints in Florida last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Statewide, 854 weapons were intercepted — a 28% jump from “any previous year and includes records set at 14 individual airports,” the TSA said in a December press release.

Daytona Beach International reported nine guns in 2022 — one of the lowest among those listed by the agency — and three so far this year, according to TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz.

The top five in the state in 2022 were Orlando International Airport with 162; Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport with 134; Tampa International Airport with 131; Miami International Airport with 94; and Jacksonville International Airport with 73 guns intercepted.

Almost every gun apprehended was loaded, TSA reported.

“An accidental discharge could result in tragedy,” Koshetz said in the press release. “Every passenger bares the responsibility of knowing exactly where their gun is before entering the federal security checkpoint and that must not be on their person or in their carry-on.”

Many of the passengers whose guns were confiscated were arrested or issued notices to appear in court. The weapons are turned over to local law enforcement agencies, according to TSA.

132 guns have been intercepted so far in Florida in 2023, Koshetz said.

Can passengers legally travel with guns?

Passengers are prohibited from bringing guns in carry-on bags at any TSA security checkpoint.

"All firearms must be properly packed and declared to the airline at check-in, which means unloaded and in a locked, hard-sided case," Koshetz wrote in an email to The News-Journal.

The traveler is responsible to "know what the gun laws are on both sides of your trip," she added.

Other guidelines for traveling with guns include:

Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only. Firearm parts, including firearm frames and receivers, are prohibited in all carry-on baggage and must also be placed in checked baggage.

All firearms, ammunition and parts in checked baggage must be declared at the airline ticket counter during the check-in process.

Replica firearms may be transported in checked baggage only.

Travelers are encouraged to check regulations related to carrying firearms where they are traveling from and to, as laws may vary by destination.

Rifle scopes are permitted in carry-on and checked bags.

What happens if TSA finds a gun?

At DAB, TSA has the help of Volusia County Sheriff's department to deal with these situations, Koshetz said.

"TSA has a law enforcement partner at every airport," she said. "The TSA officer freezes the bag with the gun in the checkpoint CT tunnel and then moves the bag out for the deputy to take control of the weapon and render it safe. As most of the guns across the country are loaded, that would mean removing the ammunition immediately."

At that point, "it will be up to the sheriff's department if the traveler is arrested and taken to jail or cited for a future court appearance or not," she added.

What happens to passengers carrying guns at checkpoint?

State and local firearm possession laws vary across the country, and consequences range from fines to arrests.

However, regardless of whether the individual is arrested by TSA’s law enforcement partners, passengers will face a civil penalty from the agency that can exceed $14,000.

"Remember, if you are going to travel with your gun, it must be in your checked bag," Koshetz said. "But be sure you know what the gun laws are on each side of your trip or you may be heading to jail instead of to your family gathering. Guns may not be legal to transport even in checked baggage in some jurisdictions.”

If the traveler is in the TSA PreCheck program, those privileges will be lost for a period of time, possibly permanently.

The PreCheck program provides expedited security screening benefits for flights departing from U.S. Airports, which means taking your shoes off, among other benefits, is not necessary.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: TSA: Florida airports seize record number of guns from passengers