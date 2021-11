Eating Well

Settle in for a cozy evening with one of these dinners that highlights fresh seasonal veggies like sweet potatoes, cauliflower and winter squash. Recipes like our Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole and Chicken & Mushroom Shepherd's Pie will end any chilly weekend on a high note. Ground beef and cauliflower combine to create a hearty weeknight casserole that both kids and adults will love.