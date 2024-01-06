AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Texas Lottery officials announce a winning ticket(s), a person with a winning ticket has 180 days following the draw date to claim a prize. But what happens to unclaimed Texas Lottery money?

According to the Texas Lottery, the money won’t just disappear.

Unclaimed $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Texas to expire Jan. 15

“Unclaimed prizes revert back to the State to use for several programs authorized by the Texas Legislature, including the Foundation School Fund and Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, which are the primary beneficiaries of the Texas Lottery. Government Code Section 466.408 sets forth the complete list and priority of state programs authorized to use unclaimed prize money,” Texas Lottery officials said.

How and where to claim a prize

Depending on the prize amount, there are a few ways to redeem a winning ticket and collect that money, according to the Texas Lottery.

Nearly all prizes are redeemable through a local claim center, the Lottery Commission in Austin, or by filling out a claim form online and printing it for postal mailing.

According to the Texas Lottery website, a prize of $599 or less was also redeemable at any Texas Lottery retailer in addition to the above methods.

Prizes between $600 and $5,000 are redeemable through the Texas Lottery mobile app.

A winning ticket above $2.5 million up to $5 million can be redeemed at Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio Claim Centers, the Lottery Commission in Austin or by filling out a claim form online and printing it for postal mailing.

Prizes above $5 million, such as Lotto Texas®, Powerball® and Mega Millions® jackpot prizes and prizes paid by annuities, must be processed at Texas Lottery headquarters in Austin.

Unclaimed $1 million ticket in Texas

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Houston for the July 19, 2023, drawing remains unclaimed, and the deadline to claim it is quickly approaching on Jan. 15.

The Texas Lottery Commission said the ticket was sold at Big Shot at 9780 Bissonnet St., Houston. The ticket matched all five white balls (7-10-11-13-24), but not the red Powerball number (24).

Available Texas Lottery games include Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto Texas, Texas Two Step, All or Nothing, Pick 3, Daily 4, Cash Five, and Scratch Tickets.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.