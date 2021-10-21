What Happens if the World’s Key Metal Exchange Has No Metal?

What Happens if the World’s Key Metal Exchange Has No Metal?
Jack Farchy and Mark Burton
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- What happens when the London Metal Exchange runs out of metal? That’s the question the exchange is urgently trying to address for its flagship copper contract, which sets the global price for one of the world’s most important commodities.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The problem stems from the LME’s physical nature: anyone holding a contract to expiry becomes the owner of a package of metal in an LME warehouse. On the other hand, anyone who has sold one must deliver the metal when the contract expires.

But with available copper inventories at LME warehouses falling below 20,000 tons -- less than China’s factories consume in one day -- traders are grappling with the possibility that there simply won’t be metal available to deliver.

The dramatic drop in stockpiles that began in August and accelerated this month has sent the nearest LME contracts spiking to record premiums over copper for later delivery. That’s particularly painful for copper fabricators -- companies that turn basic metal into things like wires, plates and tubes, and who tend to sell LME futures to hedge their price exposure.

But the emptying warehouses have also helped drive benchmark prices toward record levels and copper’s pervasive role in the world means that the jump in costs will add to wide-reaching inflationary pressure for manufacturers and builders. And while mounting threats to global economic activity are raising questions about the outlook for copper demand, inventories on Chinese and U.S. rivals to the LME are also low.

Only a small fraction of the world’s copper ever enters an LME warehouse, and copper users tend to have long-term contracts with producers and traders rather than seeking supplies from the exchange. Nonetheless, the fact that exchange stocks are so low -- and not just on the LME -- shows that the market’s buffer has worn dangerously thin.

The LME brought in emergency measures on Tuesday evening to address the situation. Among them was a temporary change in rules allowing anyone with a short position who is unable to deliver copper to defer their delivery obligation for a fee.

“This is an unprecedented situation, and we haven’t seen anything like this in the recent history of the copper market,” said Robin Bhar, an independent consultant who’s been analyzing the LME metals markets for more than 35 years. “These market actions are draconian, but they are needed.”

The LME has also started an inquiry, asking banks and brokers for information on their and their clients’ activity in the copper market over the past two months. Trading house Trafigura Group withdrew a significant proportion of the copper that’s been pulled from LME warehouses in recent months, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

Trafigura responded by saying it had taken LME stocks to deliver to end users, emphasizing there’s strong copper demand that is outstripping available supply. “Trafigura’s role is to ensure security of supply of commodities for its customers,” a spokesperson for the trading house said.

The LME’s actions are designed to avoid the catastrophic outcome where there simply isn’t the metal available to meet requests for delivery. By launching an inquiry, the exchange might make traders and banks think twice before requesting further deliveries.

And with its rule changes, the LME has attempted to defuse the possibility of a squeeze that runs out of control. It is allowing holders of short positions to defer their delivery obligations -- by rolling their position to the next day. It also put a hard cap on how much more expensive copper contracts expiring in one business day can rise over those for a day later.

Finally, the exchange has tweaked its rules governing traders who hold a large proportion of available LME stocks. Ordinarily, traders in that position are forced to lend out their position to others in the market at a punitively low rate. But with stocks so low, the LME is worried that that rule might deter traders from holding stock on the exchange.

Nickel Spike

It’s not the first time that the LME has intervened in its markets. In 2019, the exchange launched a similar inquiry when a rush of orders to withdraw nickel triggered a spike in the nickel price. The market calmed, and the LME took no further action.

In 2006, amid soaring nickel prices, it imposed a $300 limit on the daily backwardation in the nickel market. And in 1992, when Marc Rich + Co. attempted to corner the zinc market, the LME imposed many of the same measures it has done in copper this week: placing hard limits on the backwardation and allowing holders of short positions to defer delivery.

The copper price retreated on Thursday, and nearby backwardations have eased from recent highs -- perhaps an early indication that the LME’s moves have born some fruit. The key cash-to-three-month spread declined to $295.75 a ton Wednesday, still an extreme backwardation by historical standards but down from a peak of $1,103.50 a ton seen on Monday.

Liquidity in LME contracts tends to be concentrated on the third Wednesday of the month: now traders are hoping for a period of relative calm. Still, the LME can’t change the reality that stocks are depleted across the global copper industry, with inventories on exchanges in China and the U.S. also at historically low levels.

“The LME are in an unenviable position, with stocks being so low,” Bhar said. “Hopefully this will be seen as an attempt to cool a red-hot market.”

(Updates with details on copper spreads)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change makes drought recovery tougher in U.S. West

    Newsom's order might seem jarring, especially as forecasters predict up to 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain could fall on parts of the Northern California mountains and Central Valley this week. For decades, California has relied on rain and snow in the winter to fill the state's major rivers and streams in the spring, which then feed a massive system of lakes that store water for drinking, farming and energy production. In the spring, California's snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains was 60% of its historical average.

  • Chinese EV Maker XPeng Wants to Make Flying Cars a Reality

    Chinese EV maker is putting money into urban air mobility startup HT Aero. The goal is to bring safe, zero-emission, flying cars to the masses.

  • Brazil Markets Sink on Fears Social Aid to Break Fiscal Rule

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian assets tumbled on Tuesday, leading losses across the globe, on reports the government will breach the country’s spending cap rule to finance a new social program, hurting the fiscal position of Latin America’s largest economy.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Clim

  • Russia Is Worried Surging Gas Prices Risk Destroying Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is becoming increasingly concerned that surging gas prices risk demand-destruction in its biggest export market.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace Racism“Such a situation, at the end of the day, i

  • California governor declares drought emergency for entire state

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom extended a drought emergency declaration to cover the entire state on Tuesday.Why it matters: "California is experiencing its worst drought since the late 1800s, as measured by both lack of precipitation and high temperatures," per a statement from the governor's office. This past August was the driest and hottest one on record, "and the water year that ended last month was the second driest on record," the statement added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • Lebanon's Legacy of Political Turmoil Complicates Its Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Lebanon’s deadliest outbreak of sectarian violence in years threatens to derail the new government’s talks with the International Monetary Fund and foreign creditors before they’ve even begun. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Jap

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • The Must-Know Sign That Your Flaxseeds Have Gone Bad

    We've got all the details on how to store flaxseeds and flaxseed meal properly. Follow our Test Kitchen-approved tips to make that package last as long as possible so you can keep adding those healthy little seeds to smoothies, breads, oatmeal, and more.

  • How will Joe Biden’s spending plans affect inflation?

    There may be objections to the spending program, but it's not out of the ordinary in context of the American budget.

  • Here are the latest mortgage rates — and experts weigh in: Is now the time for you to buy a home?

    Mortgage rates remain low: The average interest rate on a fixed rate 30-year mortgage now sits at 3.21% (the average annual percentage rate is 3.37%), and on a 15-year fixed rate mortgage it drops down to to 2.47% (the APR is 2.71%), according to data that Bankrate released today. What do these mortgage interest rates mean? Mortgage rates remain near historic lows, and today’s rates are roughly in line with recent rates for the month, as this table reveals.

  • Prime Is the Newest Gene Editing, and It’s Getting Better

    Prime editing derives from Crispr-Cas9 technique, which lets scientists snip the flawed DNA underlying a genetic disorder such as sickle cell disease.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Ford Is Solving the ‘Two Clock Problem’. It’s Great for the Stock.

    Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy upgraded the shares to Buy from Hold Wednesday. His target for the stock price went to $20 from $15.

  • Activist Investor and Billionaire Bill Ackman is Buying These 7 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 7 stocks that activist investor and billionaire Bill Ackman is buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on Bill Ackman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Activist Investor and Billionaire Bill Ackman is Buying These 2 Stocks. Hedge fund […]

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

    The total cryptocurrency market cap has soared about 200% this year, hitting $2.5 trillion at the time this was written. Much of that growth has come from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which makes up about 45% of the market, according to Coinmarketcap.com. Launched in 2017, Cardano is a public blockchain platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions through its internal cryptocurrency called Ada.