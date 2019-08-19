Happiness has no expiration: Woman uses 34-year-old free pass to get into Disneyland

Holding a ticket older than many people in line at Disneyland, Tamia Richardson had no idea if the free admission she’d won in 1985 was still good.

As it turns out, the joy dispensed by the Happiest Place on Earth had no expiration date.

When Richardson arrived at the turnstiles Thursday, the Edmonton, Alberta, resident showed cast members a ticket she had won 34 years ago as part of Disneyland’s 30th anniversary.

The then-14-year-old was a winner in the Giftgiver Extraordinaire promotion, where prizes were awarded to every 30th guest. Richardson’s was a pass for a return visit ‒which finally took place last week.

When Richardson visited with her two teenage daughters, she presented the free ticket at the turnstile, no doubt hoping for the best as a one-day admission was $149 (that same ticket went for $16.50 in 1985).

"I was really hoping they'd take it," Richardson said. "I was less positive than more positive because it was pretty old."

As further proof of its authenticity, Richardson brought a photo that park officials had taken after she'd won. She'd slipped the snapshot into a plastic bag with the fragile and creased paper ticket, its stub still attached at the bottom. Richardson had kept the prize in a box filled with photos from that 1985 trip.

Richardson said she and her daughters Mia and Maren first went to the ticket window. If cast members refused to accept her ticket (which had no expiration date), she'd have to pay $149 for a one-day pass, overwhelming the $100 the schoolteacher had budgeted for food and souvenirs.

After a brief discussion among employees, Richardson was told to head to the turnstile and ask for assistance. That's when she started to have a bad feeling about a free ticket in its fourth decade.

"I thought that maybe there was still a chance they would take it," Richardson said. "I always help out hope, otherwise I'd have bought my tickets online like we did for my daughters."

More discussions ensued at the front gate, the kinds you’d expect when someone presents for admission what is likely a collectible.

Several minutes later, a supervisor returned with good and bad news. The ticket was good for admission, but Richardson had to relinquish it.

"I asked them if they could tear the stub and give me back the rest," she said. "But no, they had to take the whole thing. That was disappointing."

Richardson and her daughters enjoyed a park that is quite different from the one she saw in 1985. Back then there was no Splash Mountain, Toontown or Indiana Jones Adventure. The treehouse still belonged to the Swiss Family Robinson rather than Tarzan. And California Adventure wasn’t even a glint in an Imagineer’s eye.

Yet one thing hadn’t changed. That night Richardson and her daughters enjoyed the Main Street Electrical Parade in all its 1985 glory.

Richardson even got an upgraded ticket, a Parkhopper pass allowing her entry into Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. She did take notice of one small detail.

"It was dated," Richardson said. "Good for that day only."

