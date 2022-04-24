🌱Happy 102nd William Turner! + Brave The Shave @ Mulvaney's

Good morning, neighbors! It's me again, Jeri Karges, your host of the Sacramento Daily.

A very special birthday celebrated at Crystal Basin Cellars on Saturday ushered World War II veteran William Joseph Turner into his 102nd year. Known for his love of a vintage varietal, Turner has celebrated his birthdays at Crystal Basin Cellars each year since he was 95, with the exception of the last two years, due to the pandemic. The winery offers a deal to customers on their birthday — a discount the size of the customer's age. “The discount started pretty high right away, got 95% off a bottle of wine the first time we had him on his birthday,” said Crystal Basin Cellars owner, Mike Owen.Turner attributes his longevity and happiness to his devotion to family, values, his love of baseball and wine. Happy Birthday William! (KCRA3) The 29th annual "Doggy Dash" was back in person this year at William Land Park. The Doggy Dash is NorCal's largest 2K and 5K dog walk and pet festival. The event supports the Sacramento SPCA in providing direct care to more than 40,000 animals each year. Their goal was to raise $185,000 from registrations and donations. This year organizers blew their goal out of the water by raising $223,000. (KCRA3) Sacramento State University Union, The WELL, Associated Students Inc., and Vitalant hosted a blood drive Tuesday and Wednesday in Sac State’s University Union Ballroom. Sac State encouraged campus organizations to participate as well by offering a $150 Round Table gift card to the group with the most participants. Donors also received a free T-shirt. Lauren Zan, a senior nursing major, said she decided to donate because she has a lot of patients in her hospital rotations who receive blood and she sees firsthand the benefits that blood donors provide. (StateHornet.com) Crews called off the search for a man who went missing in the Sacramento River Friday afternoon, making the operation a recovery now rather than a rescue. The Sacramento Fire Department said crews were dispatched at around 3:24 p.m. on Friday to reports of a possible drowning in the river along Garden Highway, just southwest of Sacramento International Airport. The fire department said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was assisting with the search, however, now the man is determined to be deceased. Crews will wait for water conditions to settle before they search for the body. While the air temperature is warming up, the water is still very cold and swift. Always wear a life jacket when entering the river. (CBS Sacramento) The North Natomas Aquatic Complex opened this weekend. “This is the 17th pool that the city of Sacramento is now operating, but it’s the first pool that is truly designed to be a regional amenity,” said Jackie Beecham, Sacramento’s Community Enrichment Division Manager. Beecham tells CBS13 they’ve already booked several large regional swim competitions at the complex for this summer. The complex is open on weekends only until the summer season kicks off on Memorial Day and it then opens 7 days a week. (CBS Sacramento)

Your next acting job in Sacramento awaits with American Immersion Theater . Please join us at one of our Sacramento acting auditions to see if you might be a good fit for one of our character roles. (3:00 PM)

Brave the Shave for Pediatric Cancer! Presented by Keaton's Child Cancer Alliance at Mulvaney's B & L (5:00 PM)

East Village Bookshop has a new monthly tradition, comedians in the bookstore! Drew Absher hosts a dynamic line-up of top comedians. (8:00 PM)

The 13th annual Sacramento Beer Week is officially back in full swing. Hundreds celebrated its triumphant return during one of its main events Saturday afternoon: the Sac Mac and Beer Fest at River Walk Park. Device Brewing was crowned the champion of the macaroni and cheese and beer pairing competition. (I happened to be there and they got my vote!) Sacramento Beer Week is a 10-day event. Dozens of breweries, taprooms and restaurants are participating in the festivities. (KCRA3)

Party on the Palms is a teens-only event in Elk Grove that brings you a party like no other! Leave the parents behind and dance the night away to DJ music, splash around in the foam dance party, hang out in the teen scene social media lounge, geek out in the on-site game truck, snack on food and drinks, and show your skills at axe throwing, basketball, corn hole, ping pong and more interactive games. Admission is free with valid school ID for those 13-18. The event will be held May 14.2022 on Laguna Palms Way.

Is your non-profit looking for a venue to hold their fundraising bash? How about the Mine Shaft in Rancho Cordova? Long time residents may remember playing miniature golf, arcade games, swinging a bat in the batting cages and rocking the night away on the Mine Shaft dance floor. The building is not for rent, but the lots are! Bring your best carnivals, dunk tanks and tricycle competitions to this great historic venue!

This article originally appeared on the Sacramento Patch