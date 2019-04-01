Happy 15th birthday to Gmail, which is about to get a great feature we’ve been waiting for

It’s hard to believe that Gmail celebrates its 15th birthday today, debuting as it did on April 1 way back in 2004 — back when, given the date, many people thought Google was pulling our leg by announcing a free email service on this day of all days. “Google Gets the Message, Launches Gmail,” the press release from the time declared. “Search is Number Two Online Activity — Email is Number One; ‘Heck, Yeah,’ Say Google Founders”.

Related stories

New details about Google's upcoming mid-range Pixel model just leaked

Will Google's Pixel 4 actually have a better design than the iPhone 11 this year?

Google launches AMP for Gmail, making your email feel more like webpages

Certainly, the world looks a lot different now than it did then. Gmail’s launch, for example, came three years before the iPhone was a thing and a couple of years before the launch of Twitter. Today, Gmail is the premiere free email service, a centerpiece of the workday for countless professionals. To be sure, the search giant is still tweaking things, finding opportunities to make updates that the company hopes will keep improving the user experience such as this news we told you about just a few days ago. The short version: Google is going to start making emails look and feel more like webpage experiences with dynamic, interactive content.

Meanwhile, it seems that Google finally, at the ripe old age of 15, may also be closer than ever to releasing a feature that users have wanted for quite a while now. We first told you back in July that Google is apparently close to adding an official scheduler to Gmail, a revelation that came via a few lines of code found in a teardown of the then-latest Gmail app APK.

Now, according to a look at a few lines of code from the most current Gmail app APK, we have what appears to be a hint at how such a scheduler would work. That insight comes thanks to a 9to5Google report, which found that the forthcoming official scheduler would allow users to send a scheduled email as soon as two minutes into the future or to delay it to anytime under “50 years from now.” The user interface would include an option to select your date and time, as well as a way to confirm your choice once the message is finished.

Additionally, the feature would also let you cancel the delayed message at any time, if you want, before it’s sent. At that point, the email would return to “draft” status.

Of course, it should go without saying that while this feature sounds incredible for heavy email users, do consider all of the above unconfirmed at this point. At least until Google finally decides to acknowledge that it’s pursuing this and definitely releasing it.

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com