Happy 80th Birthday!

Since its launch in 2021, Fullcast's revenue has grown to around $6.5 million on the back of a customer base that now stands at ~80 brands, including Iterable and Collibra. This week, Fullcast raised $34 million in a seed funding round and acquisition led by Epic Ventures, with participation from Companyon Ventures, Firsthand Alliance, True Blue Partners and Sepio Capital. Alongside a $4 million credit line from Silicon Valley Bank, the tranche arrives as tech entrepreneur Ryan Westwood joins Fullcast as CEO, replacing Singh, who's becoming the company's chief customer officer.