Should You Be Happy With Admiral Group plc's (LON:ADM) 9.4% Earnings Growth?

Assessing Admiral Group plc's (LSE:ADM) past track record of performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess ADM's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and evaluate these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

Were ADM's earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

ADM's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of UK£432m has increased by 9.4% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 9.4%, indicating the rate at which ADM is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Admiral Group has invested its equity funds well leading to a 47% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.0% exceeds the GB Insurance industry of 1.3%, indicating Admiral Group has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Admiral Group’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 14% to 14%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 35% to 58% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research Admiral Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

