Happy Birthday, Ford Mustang!

It’s time to celebrate everyone’s favorite little pony.

It was April 17, 1964 when Ford first revealed the Mustang at the New York Auto Show, making the prancing pony 56 years old today. This is yet another milestone for a vehicle that’s impacted not only the muscle car scene but the entire automotive landscape. After all, its influence has even spread into the all-electric crossover segment!

This moment is perfect for taking a look back at some of the highlights from Ford Mustang history.

Shelby Gets Involved

Most people know how Carroll Shelby referred to the Ford Mustang as a “secretary’s car” back in the day. What he didn’t realize at the time was he would elevate the lowly pony car to high-performance status.

Applying lessons he learned building the wildly successful Cobras and running a motorsports team, Carroll transformed the Mustang into the potent Shelby GT350 in 1965. This, along with the successful transformation of the Ford GT40 program, helped strengthen the relationship between Ford and Shelby, leading to the creation of the Shelby GT500. Today, both Shelby models sit at the pinnacle of Mustang performance.

Bullitt Time

Even non-car people obsess over the Bullitt Mustang, that beat-up green pony driven by Steve McQueen through the hilly streets of San Francisco in pursuit of a villainous Dodge Charger. The car fascinated car buffs, who have been treated by a few different tributes models, including the current S550.

One of the two original Bullitt Mustangs used in filming set a record for Mustang auctions when it hammered at $3.4 million. That’s a lot of money for a pony car, even if it were driven by a star in a cult classic film, so that record could stand for quite some time.

Who’s The Boss?

