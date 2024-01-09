Happy Birthday, Lebanon! 5 things you should know about its long history

Jan. 9—The City of Lebanon was officially incorporated Jan. 9, 1810. To celebrate, here are five things you should know about that city's long history.

1. The first settler. Ichabod Corwin was Lebanon's first settler. He bought land north of what is now the downtown area and built a cabin.

2. Room to grow. Early pioneers built the first cabins in the 1790s. The original town plat contained 100 lots.

3. Six poles wide. A surveyor laid out a plan for the community in 1802 with Broadway and Main streets at the intersection of the center of town. Broadway was designed to be six poles wide so a six-horse stage would be able to turn completely around.

4. A $4 investment. The Golden Lamb, founded in 1803 by Jonas Seaman, who spent $4 on a license to "keep a house of Public Entertainment," is the Ohio's longest continuously operating business.

5. Read all about it. In 1807, The Western Star, Ohio's oldest weekly newspaper, began publication.

Sources: City of Lebanon and HistoricLebanonOhio.com