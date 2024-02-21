Happy birthday to Wisconsin’s oldest resident, 112-year-old Ruth Stryzewski of Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – February 12, 1912. It is the day that 112-year-old Ruth Stryzewski was born in Waushara Co. and the beginning of a life full of love, fun and memories that are still being made.

“I proclaim February 20th as a day to celebrate the life and legacy of Ruth, and wish her continued happiness and good health,” Winnebago Co. executive Jon Doemel said in his proclamation that Feb. 12 shall be Ruth Stryzewski Day.

Ruth has been a resident at Park View Health Center for more than 12 years. She has become the oldest living person in Wisconsin in that time, and continues to lead an active life full of singing and prayer.

“We’re really excited to have somebody so famous,” Adam Bellcorelli, Winnebago Co. executive’s office administrator, said with a laugh. “And it’s a testament to good people and people who take care of folks and work with the families here and really thrive for many years.”

Ruth’s husband Elmer passed away in 2003 after 66 years of marriage. She was unable to have kids, but has dozens of nieces and nephews that she remains very close with.

“All of us nieces and nephews were all her children,” her nephew David Misterek said. “My family lived two doors away from Esther and Elmer. So as kids, we were always over to their house.”

Her niece Marjorie Sutter also says Ruth, whom they call Aunt Esther, is the “fun aunt” in the family.

“She’s just been such a strong, vibrant woman, it’s been really fun to be with her,” she said. “At Christmas she would play the piano and the organ and we would sing at their house. They lived on the channel by Oshkosh here and at Christmastime we could ice skate on the channel and then come in for hot chocolate. It was always fun as we were growing up to be at their house.”

Ruth was seven years old when the Packers were created, and has been a lifelong fan.

“She still is interested in the score,” Sutter said.

Ruth is still sharp, and continues to amaze the staff at Park View Health Center.

“Ruth is very faith-based. We say the Lord’s quite often. She’s able to recite that from memory, at 112 I think that’s remarkable,” Park View Medical Center therapeutic wellness specialist Ingrid Garrison said. “She loves to sing. I really cherish our time when we go outside and sit in the sunshine and she sings the song ‘You Are My Sunshine.’”

Garrison has worked with Ruth in her entire time at Park View, and continues to be touched by her relationship with her.

“It’s kind of speechless to say that I would meet someone as young as Ruth at 112 years old and I know a lot of others could speak the same, and I’ve learned a lot from her and her lifetime here. She is just a remarkable lady. I recall many fond memories of her doing exercise groups with myself, joining in at bingo,” Garrison said. “I feel truly blessed and honored to be a part of her care team all these years that she’s been here at Park View. She’s someone I’ll never forget in my lifetime.”

Ruth, headphones on with a mic wired to it to talk, is still just as perceptive as ever, especially on her big day.

“You’re the oldest person in Wisconsin. So there’s a lot that you can tell everyone,” Misterek said to her. “She’s holding my hand, she’s smiling, her eyes are open. At this time of the day, she’s usually napping.”

