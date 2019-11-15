Should You Be Happy With China Foods Limited's (HKG:506) Performance Lately?

In this commentary, I will examine China Foods Limited's (SEHK:506) latest earnings update (30 June 2019) and compare these figures against its performance over the past couple of years, as well as how the rest of the food industry performed. As an investor, I find it beneficial to assess 506’s trend over the short-to-medium term in order to gauge whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and ultimately sustainably grow over time.

Did 506 perform better than its track record and industry?

506's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of CN¥359m has increased by 2.0% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 37%, indicating the rate at which 506 is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let's look at what's transpiring with margins and if the whole industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, China Foods has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 9.3% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.1% is below the HK Food industry of 6.2%, indicating China Foods's are utilized less efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for China Foods’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 3.1% to 11%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 43% to 14% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

China Foods's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research China Foods to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

