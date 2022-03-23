Happy Crab liquor license reinstated with restrictions, hefty fine

Mar. 23—SALEM, N.H. — The Happy Crab's liquor license suspension ends Wednesday, 40 days after the business owner and state officials entered into a settlement agreement for the maximum administrative penalties allowed.

The Cajun food restaurant at 369 South Broadway was issued an immediate suspension letter earlier this year for four violations: Serving two people under 21, not checking their age, allowing a vape pen to be smoked inside and allowing an employee to drink while working.

One of those individuals was 19-year-old Andrew Dzioba, of Methuen, facing felony drunk driving charges and more for critically injuring himself and two passengers soon after leaving the restaurant.

Police say they pulled surveillance footage of Dzioba being served nine Twisted Teas and two shots of alcohol before getting behind the wheel.

Two restaurant workers are also facing charges in connection to the crash. Police records show that Kailey Mendes, 34, and Jie Lian, 25, were each arrested for two counts each of prohibited sales.

On top of the 40-day suspension, a hearing in front of the New Hampshire Liquor Commission Division of Enforcement and Licensing resulted in a $10,700 fine, mandatory training and requirement to obtain an insurance binder for liquor liability insurance.

"Any potential alcohol-related crash is deeply troubling, especially when it involves the illegal sale and service to minors in their formative years," a statement from the department reads. "The Division is committed to keeping our children safe and continuing to educate licensees so instances like this do not occur."

Dzioba, who has since turned 20, and a passenger were flown by medical helicopter to the Boston-area for medical care following the crash. Police say a third person was stable enough to be transported locally by ambulance.

Dzioba was conscious, according to police, but suffered two broken femurs, a broken pelvis, broken left knee, broken right foot and a brain bleed with a concussion.

A police report goes on to list extensive injuries to both passengers. One suffered a fractured skull, broken neck, severed artery, broken ribs, brain swelling, stroke, partially separated aorta, punctured lung and abdominal swelling. The other had a fractured femur, three deep facial lacerations and teeth damage, according to the report.

Dzioba is due back in court for his criminal case in April.