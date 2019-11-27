Should You Be Happy With Crimson Tide plc's (LON:TIDE) Performance Lately?

For investors with a long-term horizon, examining earnings trend over time and against industry peers is more insightful than looking at an earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Crimson Tide plc (AIM:TIDE) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Crimson Tide is currently performing.

Did TIDE's recent performance beat its trend and industry?

TIDE's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of UK£166k has

In terms of returns from investment, Crimson Tide has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.1% is below the GB Software industry of 6.1%, indicating Crimson Tide's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Crimson Tide’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 11% to 6.2%.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

